Highlighted Links for Wednesday, August 31, 2021

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • No recession for high-end Chinese booze brands
    China’s big brand baijiu-makers have a toast-worthy first half / Caixin (paywall)
    Despite the general gloom, “one commodity is still raking in cash: top-shelf baijiu…19 listed manufacturers of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverage had reported their first-half earnings as of Monday, with 16 posting growth in both revenue and profit.”
  • Local governments owe big bills after mass COVID testing
    Local governments’ COVID-19 testing bills pile up, corporate earnings show / Caixin
    “Dian Diagnostics Group…a clinical laboratory and major testing service provider, reported accounts receivable of 10.7 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) at the end of June, a 69.9% increase from six months ago and roughly equal to its total revenue for the period.”
  • U.S. punishes Belgian firm for technology export to China
    U.S. suspends Belgian firm’s export rights over alleged China violations / Reuters
    “Hans De Geetere and Belgium-based Hasa-Invest bought or attempted to purchase accelerometers, which measures things like machine vibration and seismic activity, from a U.S. firm on behalf of clients in China, including an aerospace contractor, the department wrote in an export ban order.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Another Xi ally in another top job
    Official who led Wuhan pandemic response set to be China’s next top prosecutor, sources say / SCMP

    [Yīng Yǒng 应勇,] who led China’s response to the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, is tipped to become the country’s next top prosecutor, according to several people familiar with the situation.

    Ying, 64, is already working at the Supreme People’s Procuratorate…The appointment would put Ying, who was a graft-buster and senior judge under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in the early 2000s, in one of the top positions in China’s legal apparatus.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • COVID rules stifle student life
    Chinese universities start new semester with old COVID rules / Sixth Tone
    “At Shanghai University, students are not allowed to leave the campus area ‘unless necessary’ and need to fill an application each time they leave. For many students in the city, such restrictions have evoked familiar feelings from the spring, when they were locked within the university premises for months as the city tried to contain its worst outbreak.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Thursday September 1

Barry van Wyk
Business & Technology

Big box appliance retailers Gome and Suning are suffering, but Suning has a plan

Barry van Wyk

Mandopop icon Jay Chou generates millions from NFT sales of song demos

Zhao Yuanyuan

Taiwan fired warning shots at three Chinese drones over Kinmen

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Wednesday, August 31, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Wednesday August 31

Barry van Wyk