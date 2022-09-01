Highlighted Links for Thursday, September 1, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Carbon emissions fall — the upside of a lousy economy
    China’s carbon emissions fall 8% as economic growth slows / FT
    “China’s carbon emissions fell almost 8 percent in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period last year.” The trend “​​reflects a dramatic slowing in Chinese economic growth caused by large-scale coronavirus lockdowns and a crisis in the heavily indebted property sector.”
  • HPV vaccine supply strain
    China expands HPV vaccines age, but supply concerns remain / Sixth Tone
    “Many women have complained of a lack of access to the shots targeting nine virus strains due to limited stock and a high demand.”
    • Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is closely associated with cervical cancer.

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • A “rare public disagreement” with COVID-zero policy
    Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy / AP
    “The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes” but said the Chinese government “needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth,” and “noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs.”
  • Doors creaking open for foreign students?
    China will again welcome international students / Inside Higher Ed
    “By the end of August, roughly two dozen countries — including the recent additions of India, Malaysia and Thailand — had received permission for their students to apply for a Chinese X1 study visa, according to the higher education consultancy China Admissions.”
  • New top diplomat for African affairs
    China appoints veteran diplomat to senior Africa role / The China Global South Project
    Chinese diplomat Liú Yùxī 刘豫锡 will become Beijing’s new Special Representative on African Affairs. Liu “assumes the role with more than 30 years of experience in the Foreign Ministry including two tours as an ambassador in Africa, first in Togo and later at the African Union.”
  • Analyzing how Beijing talks about human rights
    China’s civil society front on human rights / China Media Project
    A “look at how China has been talking about human rights in recent weeks and months, and what this reveals about how China engages on human rights issues through international institutions like the UN.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Marriage rate hits new low
    China marriages dive to record low as population pressures mount / Bloomberg
    “Some 7.6 million marriages were registered in 2021, according to figures recently released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. That is the lowest dating back to 1985, the earliest year for which the National Bureau of Statistics has published records.”
  • “Backyard breeding centers” for pets
    China’s pet industry is booming. so are its horrific breeding mills. / Sixth Tone
    “Backyard breeding centers are thriving amid China’s boom in pet ownership, allowed to boost profits by keeping animals in horrifying — and often dangerously unsanitary — conditions due to a lack of regulation and public scrutiny.”

