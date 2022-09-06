Highlighted Links for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Harsh winter for China’s steel sector
    China’s steel industry at a crossroads as long winter looms / Caixin (paywall)
    “For China’s steel industry, the world’s largest, winter has arrived early and it is shaping up to be one of the harshest in years with a slowing economy and escalation of the property market crisis tanking demand and evaporating profits.”
  • China to pour money into power infrastructure
    Chinese blackouts could power up grid stocks / WSJ (paywall)
    “Power shortages in Sichuan — and a continuing renewable power build-out — highlight need for huge investment in China’s grid.”
  • China shores up the yuan to ease currency struggles
    China’s central bank moves to slow yuan depreciation / WSJ (paywall)
    “China’s central bank has cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must keep in reserve, an attempt to bolster the country’s rapidly weakening currency.”
  • Weak consumption
    Chinese ecommerce companies suffer as economy sours / WSJ (paywall)
    “Chinese consumers are cutting back on discretionary purchases and becoming more thrifty as the country’s economic slowdown drags on, impeding the once-inexorable growth of the country’s e-commerce companies.”
  • Japanese companies leave China in droves to avoid supply chain disruptions
    Need for stability is behind Japanese investment spree, says U.S. ambassador / FT (paywall)
    “The war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and the rise of China will force multinational companies to embrace a new version of globalization, where cutting costs comes second to a ‘predictability premium,’ the US ambassador to Japan has said.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • The rise of “residential surveillance” under Xi
    China vastly expands use of house arrests under Xi, report finds / Washington Post (paywall)
    “Safeguard Defenders’ estimates suggest over a quarter of a million officially approved instances of house arrest take place each year, up from fewer than 10,000 in 2013.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

