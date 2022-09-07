News briefing for Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Washington banned U.S. “advanced tech” firms from building factories in China for the next decade, as the tech war continues to escalate between the two world superpowers. Meanwhile, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 again urged top officials to step up efforts in critical technologies.
China will pay in rubles and yuan for Russian gas, Russian state-owned giant Gazprom announced, as the Kremlin shifts trade away from currencies like the euro amid U.S. and European sanctions.
Chéng Lěi 成蕾 “should have access to her family…There’s been no transparency in any of these processes at all. And the Chinese Government needs to do better,” Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said, reiterating calls of support for the Australian citizen and former host for state TV who was detained for unknown reasons in August 2020.
“China’s Peloton” — Keep, which claims to be China’s largest online sports and fitness platform — has submitted a second application for an IPO in Hong Kong, following the expiration of its previous application submitted in February. Keep’s revenue in the first quarter increased by 37.6% year-on-year to 417 million yuan ($59.98 million). Read this and more in today’s business briefs from the Chinese economy:
- Exports and imports are up, but trade growth slowed in August.
- State Grid is China’s largest company according to a new list.
This week is China’s biggest philanthropic event of the year, which raises nearly $1 billion in a few days alone: Lessons from China’s innovations in digital philanthropy on WeChat’s 99 Giving Day show how technology, gamification, and lowering barriers to entry make philanthropy appealing and accessible to millennials and Zoomers — both stories are via the Serica Initiative, our sister nonprofit.
