Highlighted Links for Thursday, September 8, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Chinese firms make more by going public in Europe than in the U.S.
    Europe beats U.S. on Chinese listings for first time / FT (paywall)
    “Chinese companies have raised more than five times as much money through share sales in Europe than the U.S. this year, as exchanges in London and Zurich benefit from fraying geopolitical ties between the superpowers.”
  • Is Tencent’s biggest shareholder shedding its stocks?
    Tencent shares worth $7.6 billion appear in Hong Kong clearing system / FT (paywall)
    “Tencent shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, prompting speculation that its biggest shareholder, South African group Naspers, was selling part of its 29% stake.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • More Pacific palaver but it’s not entirely clear what is going on here here
    Marshall Islands: Chinese pair plotted ‘mini-state’ in Pacific nation / BBC
    “A Chinese couple plotted to set up a mini-state on the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, bribing MPs and officials along the way, U.S. prosecutors say…The Marshall Islands, a chain of islands located between Hawaii and Australia, gained independence in 1979 after being under US administration for four decades.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Can China’s oil painting replica hub win over the art world?
    The artists of Dafen can paint like Van Gogh / Economist (paywall)
    “The village of Dafen was once thought to produce the most oil paintings in the world…[But it] was always seen more as a production line than a place of culture. Today the future of Dafen may depend on whether it is able to earn the respect of China’s art world.”
  • The man who rode a hydrogen balloon
    Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days / AP
    “Chinese state media say a man has been found safe after he spent two days aloft in a hydrogen balloon, traveling about 320 kilometers (200 miles), after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

