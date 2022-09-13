Links for Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Another huge conglomerate in debt
China tells banks to report exposure to Fosun: Report / Channel News Asia
China tells banks to check exposure to debt-laden Fosun conglomerate / Guardian
Xi, Putin, and the Pope
Pope says he is always ready to go to China / Reuters
Xi, Putin building ‘more just’ world order, top China envoy says / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role / AP
Taiwan wants its tourists back
CAL to launch direct flights from Taoyuan to Cebu, Chiang Mai / Focus Taiwan
“China Airlines (CAL) will launch direct flight services from Taiwan’s main airport in Taoyuan to Cebu in the Philippines and Chiang Mai in Thailand in the coming months, the Taiwanese carrier announced Tuesday.”
Yesterday on The China Project: Taiwan to allow visa-free travel from certain countries in latest reopening step.
It’s hot in Hong Kong
Hong Kong sets September heat record for second time in month / AFP via HKFP
“The Hong Kong Observatory said a temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius was recorded on Tuesday afternoon, ‘once again breaking the record for highest temperature in September’ since the city started keeping records in 1884.”
Beijing urges Tokyo to maintain ties
Japan must not decouple economy from China, foreign minister Wang Yi says / SCMP (paywall)
“Japan should keep its political promises to China on the Taiwan issue and other historical matters, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has told Tokyo.”
Hunter Biden critic turns out to have made a lot of money in China
Republican senator’s wealth boosted by stake in company with Chinese links / Guardian
“Wisconsin Republican senator Ron Johnson, a vocal critic of Beijing who has vowed to launch investigations into the Biden family’s alleged relationships with Chinese businesses, declared $57 [million] in income in his first 10 years in office in connection to his ownership stake in a company whose growth has closely been linked to China.”
COVID-curbed tourism hurts Shanghai shopping hub
All’s not well at Shanghai’s Tianzifang tourist hotspot / Sixth Tone
“Falling tourist numbers following lockdown have resulted in losses for many merchants in the once thriving shopping alleyways.”