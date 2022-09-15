Highlighted Links for Thursday, September 15, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • China’s role in illegal sea turtle trafficking
    China the top destination for trafficked sea turtles, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
    “More than 1.1 million sea turtles were illegally killed over the past three decades, and China and Japan were the top destinations for trafficked turtle products, according to a new study.”
  • China and U.S. locked in space race
    A new space race? China adds urgency to U.S. return to moon / Seattle Times (paywall)
    “Strategic rivalry with China’s ambitious space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a bigger way, as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • U.K.-China relations under Britain’s new prime minister
    With an ailing UK economy, can Liz Truss afford to be hawkish on China? / SCMP (paywall)
    “Despite her campaign rhetoric, the new prime minister understands that crisis-hit Britain cannot just blindly follow U.S. policy on China,” writes Thomas O. Falk, a U.K.-based independent journalist and political analyst.
  • UN’s ambiguous attitude toward Xinjiang
    Why hasn’t the UN accused China of genocide in Xinjiang? / New Yorker (paywall)
    Nicholas Bequelin, a visiting fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School, answers questions about “whether the UN went far enough in its conclusions, whether the ‘genocide’ label should apply to Xinjiang, and what is really driving China’s repressive policies.”
  • Philippines ramps up protests against China in South China Sea
    Philippines protests China’s moves in South China Sea dozens of times / Newsweek
    “Officials in the Philippines have protested Chinese actions in the South China Sea over four dozen times in just over two months, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, a sign that friction over competing maritime claims hasn’t abated despite a change in government in Manila.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Will short internet videos rejuvenate interest in traditional Chinese music?
    Saving traditional Chinese music, one TikTok at a time / The World of Chinese (paywall)
    “Faced with dwindling interest and pandemic restrictions, traditional Chinese musicians turn to the internet to make a living and preserve their dying sounds.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

