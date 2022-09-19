Links for Monday, September 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Biden says U.S. will defend Taiwan, again
Biden says U.S. troops would defend Taiwan in event of attack by China / Washington Post (paywall)
Biden again says U.S. would defend Taiwan if China attacks / BBC
U.S. troops will defend Taiwan if China attacks, Biden reaffirms / CNA
U.S. President reaffirms pledge to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion / Radio Free Asia
Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion / NPR
Russia and China agree to deepen defense cooperation, joint exercises / Reuters
‘Gigantic mistake’: Biden warned China’s Xi over aiding Russia / Al Jazeera
Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan from ‘unprecedented attack’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
China blasts back at Biden’s vow to defend Taiwan from invasion / Politico
China and the Queen
Queen Elizabeth funeral invitation to China draws fire from U.K. lawmakers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese vice president’s attendance at Queen’s funeral ‘a positive signal’ for China-UK relations / Global Times
Starbucks is banking on many more stores in China
Starbucks plans 3000 new China stores despite sinking sales from COVID policies / WSJ (paywall)
“Starbucks plans to increase its China store count by 50% over the next three years, a vote of confidence in its largest market outside the U.S. despite Covid-19 lockdowns and weaker consumer spending that has damaged its sales. Starbucks set a China store target of 9,000 by 2025.”
All is normal for Tesla in China
Tesla says China sales channel expansion proceeding at normal pace / Reuters
“Tesla said on Monday that it is still expanding its sales channels in China at a normal pace, in response to a Reuters report saying it was considering closing some city cent[er] showrooms in its second largest market.”
China reports first case of monkeypox
Monkeypox: don’t touch foreigners, says China health chief, as first case reported / Guardian
CDC expert warns of potential monkeypox outbreak as first case hits mainland / Caixin (paywall)