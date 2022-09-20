Links for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Another EV maker plans to go public
China EV maker Leapmotor launches up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO / Reuters
Chinese EV maker Leapmotor to price Hong Kong IPO, aims to raise up to US$1 billion while braving shaky market / SCMP (paywall)
China EV maker Leapmotor seeks up to $1 billion in H.K. IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
China and the Pacific
Pacific islands a key U.S. military buffer to China’s ambitions – report / Reuters
“China sees the Pacific islands as an area of significant strategic interest and the United States should strengthen its commitment to north Pacific island states, now in talks to renew a [defense] compact, to maintain a vital military buffer, a report released Tuesday by a U.S. Congress-funded think tank said.”
China laps up Russian, Indonesian energy
China’s August coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use / CNBC
“China’s coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month’s level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world’s biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather.”
China’s spending on Russian energy climbs to record $8.3 billion / Bloomberg (paywall)