Highlighted Links for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China moves toward the metaverse with advanced operating system
    Institute in Shanghai unveils self-developed Web3 operating system / Pandaily
    “On September 21, the Shanghai Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute released Conflux OS, a new self-developed operating system that provides underlying code support for the cultivation of a Web3 application ecology and the development of China’s metaverse industry.”
  • Green hydrogen material is much cheaper to produce in China
    China leading race to make technology vital for green hydrogen / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Chinese factories can produce electrolyzers at a fraction of the cost of U.S. and European competitors, giving them an edge in the race to manufacture the key technology for unlocking green hydrogen.”
  • Chinese shipping giant buys up more container ships
    Cosco shipping to order 15 more containerships / Caixin (paywall)
    “Chinese state-owned giant Cosco plans to order 15 container ships at a cost of $2.9 billion from an affiliated shipyard, Caixin learned from [the company].”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Alzheimer’s in China
    Stigma against Alzheimer’s delays early diagnosis in China / Sixth Tone
    “Despite the growing awareness of Alzheimer’s in China, only a few people would seek medical attention or a diagnosis during the early stages of the disease that affects an individual’s memory and cognitive functions, according to a new survey.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Businessmen and the Henan bank fraud
    The shadowy businessman behind the Henan bank swindle / Caixin (paywall)
    “Behind the multibillion-dollar swindle of hundreds of thousands of bank depositors across China that sent shockwaves through the nation’s banking system and resulted in the arrest of 234 people is a single shadowy businessman known as Lü Yi.”
  • China wedged between Russia and the West
    China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin’s warning to West / Reuters
    “China’s foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West over what he described as ‘nuclear blackmail’.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Nostalgic photos of old Shanghai
    A retrospective of turn-of-the-century Shanghai / Shanghai Daily
    A new exhibition “casts a vivid, wistful glance backward at the city’s urban changes and social development around 20 years ago with 175 photos and a video.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

