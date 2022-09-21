Links for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Asia’s struggling economies
For the first time in 30 years, Asia’s developing economies are set to grow faster than China’s, ADB says / CNBC
Emerging Asia growing faster than China for 1st time in 30 years / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s rulers seem resigned to a slowing economy / Economist (paywall)
Will Boeing return to China’s skies?
Boeing held talks with China’s aviation regulator to allow 737 MAX to resume flying / SCMP (paywall)
The return of China’s “Lipstick King”
China’s livestreaming sales king returns to screens after long absence / Reuters
China’s ‘Lipstick King’ returns to live-streaming show after mysterious three-month disappearance / CNN
China’s livestream king resurfaces after mystery disappearance / Nikkei Asia (paywall)