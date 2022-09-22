Highlighted Links for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China says U.S. EV tax breaks breach WTO rules
    China threatens action against ‘discriminatory’ U.S. EV tax breaks / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China joined in the criticism of the new U.S. law providing tax breaks for electric vehicles, threatening unspecified action if needed to protect its interests from a law it says is ‘discriminatory.’”
  • Chinese electricity firms in Myanmar ask for Russian gas
    Chinese power firms in Myanmar lobby junta to buy Russian gas / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Chinese companies operating in Myanmar’s electricity generation sector have asked the junta for assistance in importing liquefied natural gas from Russia, news outlet Frontier Myanmar reported Thursday.”
  • Big U.S. banks back U.S. government stance on China over Taiwan
    3 major U.S. banks to exit China if Beijing faces sanctions for invading Taiwan / Focus Taiwan
    “The Chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan, and CEO of Citigroup Jane Fraser all told lawmakers in a hearing held by the House Financial Service Committee in Washington, D.C. that their institutions would follow the guidance of the U.S. government to exit China [if it invaded Taiwan] if necessary.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • China’s overseas coal plants are still growing, report finds
    China has built 14 overseas coal plants since vowing no new ones / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “A year after President Xi Jinping promised China would stop building coal power plants overseas, the country has completed 14 such facilities beyond its borders and will finish another 27 soon, according to a new report [from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air and People of Asia for Climate Solutions].”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China sends a small fish to Japan’s Abe funeral amid frosty relations
    China to send little-known official to Abe funeral, Japan says / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China will send a former science and technology minister to the state funeral for ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week, Japan’s top government spokesman said Thursday. The selection of the relatively unknown Wan Gang comes amid difficult ties between the Asian neighbors, and contrasts with the U.S. sending Vice President Kamala Harris.”
  • State-run Global Times reports U.S. hacked into China’s telecom networks
    U.S. agency hacked China’s telecom networks, Global Times says / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “U.S. intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper [Global Times] reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of U.S. cyber-intrusion.”
  • China and Vietnam boost ties
    Vietnam-China ties warm up as trade flows / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “China-Vietnam relations saw a major uptick this week, with new commitments to trade, facilitating the return of foreign students and continued work on a possible code of conduct for the South China Sea.”
  • War of words over China’s foreign debt restructuring
    China hits back at debt criticism / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “China rejected this week’s criticism by Brent Neiman, a top advisor to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, about its ‘unconventional’ approach to debt restructuring.”
  • Chinese chemical companies profit from U.S. opioid addiction further down supply chain
    The U.S. opioid problem is also a China problem / Diplomat
    “It’s unlikely the opioid crisis is part of some grand Chinese hybrid campaign against the United States, but the sale of precursor chemicals — and the illicit funds derived from it — has helped buttress China’s economy at a time when it has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Karaoke parlor penalized for playing songs from celebrity accused of sexual assault
    KTV operator fined for offering songs by ‘tainted artist’ Kris Wu / Sixth Tone
    “Huayun Alliance Entertainment, a company operating karaoke parlors, or KTVs, in the southern province of Guangdong was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,410) in May for including two songs by the ‘tainted artist’ Kris Wu [Wú Yìfán 吴亦凡] in its music catalog, domestic media reported Wednesday.”



