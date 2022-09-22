Links for Thursday, September 22, 2022
The sentencing of Fu Zhenghua
China’s former justice minister faces life in prison for bribery / CNA
Fu Zhenghua: China’s ex-justice minister jailed for corruption / BBC
Former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua jailed for life for corruption / SCMP (paywall)
China sentences former justice minister to death with two-year reprieve / Reuters
Food security woes
China wants to ensure food security by cutting amount of soybeans in animal feed / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is redoubling its efforts to bolster food security by trying to cut the amount of soybeans that get turned into animal feed.”
Will Xi’s reelection make him tougher on Taiwan?
Taiwan warns China threat may escalate after Xi wins 3rd term / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s threats toward Taiwan could escalate, especially after Chinese leader Xi Jinping consolidates power by gaining a third term during the Communist Party’s national congress next month, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday.”