Highlighted Links for Monday, September 26, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Business schools may win Xi’s favor, but they’re losing out on students
    China’s business schools embrace the state agenda / FT (paywall)
    “…Chinese business schools [are] adjusting their curriculum to champion Xi’s policy mantras, ranging from common prosperity to private sector regulation.”
    Zero-COVID policy dents appeal of Hong Kong MBAs / FT (paywall)
    “Hong Kong’s top-ranked business schools risk losing out to regional rivals as companies exit the Chinese territory amid Beijing’s zero-COVID policies and clampdowns on civil freedoms in the city.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Are there even fewer people being born in China than previously thought?
    Did China overestimate its births? Leaked data raises questions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “A trove of data obtained in a massive cybersecurity breach has raised questions as to whether the Chinese government overestimated birth totals in the official census. The data was stolen by a hacker who claimed to have accessed personal information on 1 billion Chinese citizens kept by the Shanghai police, sending the country’s social media into a frenzy over the news.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China beefs up navy with more civilian trawling ships
    China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach / AP
    “China has been using civilian fishing trawlers for military purposes for decades, but has significantly increased the numbers recently with the creation of a ‘Spratly Backbone Fleet’ out of a government subsidy program begun under President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, which helps cover building new vessels, among other things.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Artsy signs in Shanghai
    In a beautification push, Shanghai welcomes artistic signboards / Sixth Tone
    “Shanghai’s landscaping and city appearance bureau has now welcomed an artistic take on all outdoor signs in an attempt to beautify and energize the metropolis, Sixth Tone’s sister publication, The Paper, reported Saturday, citing a newly amended legal guideline.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

China releases names of delegates for big political reshuffle

Nadya Yeh
Domestic News

Will Beijing follow Hong Kong and loosen COVID zero?

Nadya Yeh

Hong Kong soccer fans finally return — and boo the Chinese national anthem

Gerry Harker

Business briefs from the Chinese media — Monday September 26

Barry van Wyk

Trina Solar’s plans for global dominance

Barry van Wyk

Main perpetrator in brutal Tangshan restaurant attack gets 24-year sentence

Zhao Yuanyuan