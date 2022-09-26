Highlighted Links for Monday, September 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- Geopolitical tensions drive away investors and IPOs
Hong Kong IPOs suffer from business downturn and China tension / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Wall Street banks reassess China over Taiwan after Russia losses / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Global financial firms, still smarting from multi-billion dollar losses in Russia, are now reassessing the risks of doing business in Greater China after an escalation of tensions over Taiwan.”
- Business schools may win Xi’s favor, but they’re losing out on students
China’s business schools embrace the state agenda / FT (paywall)
“…Chinese business schools [are] adjusting their curriculum to champion Xi’s policy mantras, ranging from common prosperity to private sector regulation.”
Zero-COVID policy dents appeal of Hong Kong MBAs / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s top-ranked business schools risk losing out to regional rivals as companies exit the Chinese territory amid Beijing’s zero-COVID policies and clampdowns on civil freedoms in the city.”
- Temasek injects fresh funds in Chinese cloud startup
Singapore’s Temasek leads a $40 million funding round in a Chinese startup / CNBC
“In just three years, Beijing-based Well-Link Technologies has built a business on real-time cloud rendering, including helping miHoYo launch the cloud version of the hit game Genshin Impact.”
SG’s Temasek leads Chinese cloud startup’s $40m round / Tech in Asia
- China’s cobalt heavyweight to kick off lithium plant in Zimbabwe next year
Zimbabwe lithium mine to deliver for China’s big cobalt refiner in 2023 / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s biggest cobalt refiner will complete a lithium-processing plant in Zimbabwe by the end of the year, with delivery of its first batch of the mineral expected in early 2023.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
- Are there even fewer people being born in China than previously thought?
Did China overestimate its births? Leaked data raises questions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A trove of data obtained in a massive cybersecurity breach has raised questions as to whether the Chinese government overestimated birth totals in the official census. The data was stolen by a hacker who claimed to have accessed personal information on 1 billion Chinese citizens kept by the Shanghai police, sending the country’s social media into a frenzy over the news.”
- Global space powers collaborate over tiny satellites that study big risks to Earth
The Earth satellite project bringing Chinese, U.S. and Russian space scientists together / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese space scientists are teaming up with researchers around the world to develop shoebox-size satellites to study big threats to the planet, from climate change to cosmic radiation.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
- North Korea and China resume freight train service
Seoul says North Korea, China reopen freight train traffic / AP
“North Korea and China resumed freight train service Monday following a five-month hiatus, South Korean officials said, as the North struggles to revive an economy battered by the pandemic, U.N. sanctions and other factors.”
North Korea, China resume cross-border freight train operation, Yonhap reports / Reuters
- China beefs up navy with more civilian trawling ships
China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach / AP
“China has been using civilian fishing trawlers for military purposes for decades, but has significantly increased the numbers recently with the creation of a ‘Spratly Backbone Fleet’ out of a government subsidy program begun under President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, which helps cover building new vessels, among other things.”
- Western nations ramp up pressure on UN over Xinjiang
U.S., allies push for UN rights body debate on Xinjiang abuses / AP
“The United States and several Western allies presented a proposal on Monday for the U.N.’s main human rights body to hold a special debate over reported rights abuses and violations against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region.”
U.S., Britain seek UN human rights debate on China’s Xinjiang / Reuters
- Wang Yi doubles down on China’s claim over Taiwan amid criticism from U.S. and Japan
China foreign minister urges U.S. to clearly denounce Taiwan separatist activities / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Wang reiterates claim on Taiwan, warns of interference / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Beijing remains committed to the reunification of Taiwan, foreign minister Wáng Yì 王毅 told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, saying “only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait.”
U.S. and China discuss need for open lines of communication / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S.’s Harris, Japan’s Kishida condemn China’s actions in Taiwan Strait / Reuters
- China’s soft power on debt defaults and Southeast Asia
China’s Southeast Asia embassies use local media to tell positive stories, undermine Western narratives: report / SCMP (paywall)
Debt defaults are a stress test for China’s soft power strategy / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Chinese tech pirates get bamboozled by censored keywords in stolen code
Japanese art platform hits back at Chinese pirates with banned political keywords / Radio Free Asia
“A Japanese art and manga website that was cloned by Chinese pirates has hit back by encoding forbidden keywords and hashtags banned by Chinese censors into its code, prompting the authorities to shut the pirated version down.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- Artsy signs in Shanghai
In a beautification push, Shanghai welcomes artistic signboards / Sixth Tone
“Shanghai’s landscaping and city appearance bureau has now welcomed an artistic take on all outdoor signs in an attempt to beautify and energize the metropolis, Sixth Tone’s sister publication, The Paper, reported Saturday, citing a newly amended legal guideline.”
- Daily life under COVID-zero
Here to stay? China’s cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths / Reuters
COVID: The Chinese artist filming PCR tests inside his mouth / BBC
“An artist living in eastern China filmed himself undergoing COVID tests with a camera in his mouth. His latest project, which is compiled of footage of dozens of tests, explores how China’s stringent virus controls have affected everyday life in the country.”
Hong Kong prepares for surge in travel after COVID curbs ease / Reuters