Links for Monday, September 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Hong Kong’s imprisoned 90-year-old cardinal stands trial
Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund / AP
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen goes on trial over protest fund / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen goes on trial over protest charity fund / Reuters
Hong Kong puts 90-year-old cardinal on trial over protest fund / CNN
Jobless young Chinese turn to street stalls
Overworked, unemployed young Chinese embrace street vending / Sixth Tone
“Many youngsters seek to reinvent an existing business model as a temporary source of income as they try to figure out their next steps.”
More on the reemergence of China’s Lipstick King
About Lipstick King’s comeback and his ‘mysterious’ disappearance / What’s on Weibo
Last week on The China Project: ‘Lipstick King’ Li Jiaqi returns to ecommerce livestreaming after ‘tank dessert’ incident.
Reunions at the Hong Kong airport
Joyful scenes at Hong Kong airport as city welcomes arrivals under ‘0+3’ scheme / SCMP (paywall)
Box office hits are hitting again in China
‘Avatar’ re-release shows franchise’s overseas strength while pulling in $10 million domestically / CNBC
“Disney is expected to snare $30 million in ticket sales globally from its theatrical rerelease of 2009′s ‘Avatar’…While domestic ticket sales, which will reach $10 million, according to projections, are in line with analysts’ projections, it’s the international tally of $20 million that has box-office analysts buzzing.”
China’s booming EV market
For China’s auto market, electric isn’t the future. It’s the present. / NYT (paywall)
“More electric cars will be sold in the country this year than in the rest of the world combined, as its domestic market accelerates ahead of the global competition.”
China extends exemption from electric car purchase tax to end of 2023 / SCMP (paywall)
Wuling launches new convertible mini EV for less than $15,000 / TechNode
Apple’s iPhones slump slightly in China amid reports of manufacturing shift to India
New iPhone’s initial China sales lag predecessor, Jefferies says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India / CNA
Booming markets for solar and wind
China’s increasingly cheap wind turbines could open new markets / S&P Global
“The recent price hikes by major Western wind turbine-makers have spawned renewed chatter about increased competition from China, where local manufacturers sell turbines at consistently cheaper rates but have yet to replicate their domestic success overseas.”
Solar outshines wind to lead china’s clean-energy transition / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Solar panels have overtaken wind turbines in the world’s biggest renewables market as photovoltaic manufacturers ramp up output to lead the energy transition. China’s solar capacity rose 1.9% to 349.9 gigawatts in August, surpassing wind, which grew by just 0.2% to 344.5 gigawatts, according to National Energy Administration data released last week.”
Tencent’s millions in medical stuff
Revealing Tencent’s investment map in the medical field / Pandaily
“According to the announcement, Tencent intends to subscribe for 19.5% of the shares of Xunjie Medical by way of cash contribution, becoming the second-largest shareholder of the company, with a total amount of 291 million yuan ($41.5 million).”
Weak yuan
China’s yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily down-limit / Reuters
“China’s yuan touched a 28-month low against the dollar on Monday, only steps away from its downside trading limit, despite the central bank taking steps to rein in the currency’s weakness.”
China lets its currency weaken past a psychological barrier / NYT (paywall)
“The renminbi, which is tightly controlled by China’s central bank, has consistently traded at the weaker end of its range in recent weeks.”
Survivors recall harrowing experience on sinking boat
Chinese survivors had no food, water on sinking boat / AP
“Chinese survivors from a boat that sank near a Cambodian island, killing three people and leaving eight missing, said they embarked on what they believed would be a short-term fishing job and ended up without food and water aboard the vessel and their belongings taken away.”
Mental health problems in young Hongkongers
Almost half of Hong Kong secondary school students show signs of depression, survey finds / HKFP
“Almost half of Hong Kong secondary school students demonstrated symptoms of depression, an NGO has found, while more than 70% of respondents said they had a poor relationship with their parents.”
China wins prestigious space award
China’s Tianwen 1 Mars mission wins top international aerospace award / SCMP (paywall)
“The team behind China’s Tianwen 1 Mars spacecraft received the world’s highest aerospace award in Paris on Sunday.”