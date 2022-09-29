Highlighted Links for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Are e-readers dead in China?
    Tencent halts e-reader service following Kindle’s China retreat / Sixth Tone
    “China Literature is the latest to end its e-reader services in another major withdrawal, just months after Amazon pulled Kindle from the Chinese market in June, according to a statement published Monday. The online literature arm of tech giant Tencent will discontinue offering books on its e-reader Koudaiyue, both of which will be phased out by Oct. 26.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China in Kenya and Zambia
    China’s envoy to Nairobi meets with head of Kenya’s new ruling Party / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “A meeting this week between the general secretary of Kenya’s new ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance, and China’s envoy to Nairobi provides a fresh reminder of the dual roles that Chinese ambassadors play in their assigned countries.”
    Two-day China-Zambia investment forum gets underway in Lusaka / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “Zambian President Haikinde Hichilema, alongside Chinese ambassador Du Xiaohui opened a two-day investment forum on Wednesday in the capital Lusaka that aims to bring together businesses from both countries and generate more FDI.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • TV drama pulled offline after backlash over sexist storylines
    ‘A load of stereotypes’: TV drama removed over misogynist plot / Sixth Tone
    “A Chinese television series portraying the life of Chinese middle-aged men has been pulled from streaming platforms after being slammed for containing misogynistic representations and sexist plots.”

