Links for Thursday, September 29, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Military companies and sanctions
China’s U.S.-sanctioned military companies tap new shareholders / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Richard Liu rape trial
Sex assault trial in U.S. a rare moment for Chinese #MeToo movement / NYT (paywall)
Rule breaking and risk taking in COVID-zero China
COVID-19 inspired people to circumvent censorship in China / Economist (paywall)
How China’s COVID policy is like Prohibition in America / Economist (paywall)
Another muted holiday under COVID zero
Why the National Day ‘golden week’ holiday is causing frustration in China / SCMP (paywall)
“Usually a time for travel and family gatherings, many people will not be going anywhere because of COVID-19 curbs, while some will have to work for seven straight days after the break.”
China wants to partner up in space
China seeks new partners for lunar and deep space exploration / Space News
“China is looking to build partnerships for its upcoming missions to the moon and deep ventures into the solar system, while omitting mention of main partner Russia.”
Taiwan reopens
Taiwan’s new COVID-19 protocols for arriving passengers / Focus Taiwan
Taiwan opts for ‘step-by-step’ reopening to mainland China, Hong Kong / SCMP (paywall)
Misusing prescription drugs for weight loss
Fixated on weight loss, some Chinese snap up diabetes drug / Sixth Tone
“Chinese consumers wanting a quick weight loss fix are turning to a diabetes drug, raising concerns over the misuse and potential side effects from unsupervised prescriptions.”
Toyota pulls ahead in August with record output
Toyota global vehicle output rises 44.3% in Aug to record for month / Channel NewsAsia
“Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas.”
Middle-range EV brands race to IPO, while NIO launches battery swapping in Germany
China’s second-tier EV makers rush to list in blooming market / Pandaily (paywall)
“After public listings by XPeng, NIO and Li Auto in China and overseas, the second echelon of the country’s electric vehicle industry, including firms such as Leapmotor, WM Motor, and Aiways, is embarking on a new round of IPOs in a bid to secure more funding.”
NIO launches first battery swap station in Germany / Pandaily (paywall)
“NIO, one of China’s leading new energy vehicle firms, announced on September 29 that its first battery swap station in Germany has officially been launched in Zusmarshausen, located along the busy A8 highway between Munich and Stuttgart, in preparation for the firm’s expected vehicle owners in the region.”
See more on The China Project:
- Yesterday: EV startup Leapmotor is listing in Hong Kong, but its prospects are precarious.
- Last week: Battery swapping is the future of electric vehicles.
Will Hong Kong bounce back?
Hong Kong confirms international banking summit after lifting COVID-19 hotel quarantine rule / HKFP
“Hong Kong confirmed Thursday it will host an international banking summit in early November, days after it lifted mandatory quarantine rules for arrivals that have battered the city’s reputation as a business hub.”
Wall Street chiefs stage return to Hong Kong after city scraps quarantine / FT (paywall)
After pandemic barriers, can Hong Kong recover as a global metropolis? / NYT (paywall)
“Officials are saying the city will bounce back. But even before 2020, Chinese control was changing Hong Kong’s character and driving people away.”