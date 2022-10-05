Highlighted Links for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Gold flows from India to China and Turkey ahead of big holidays
    Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey / Reuters
    “Gold-supplying banks have cut back shipments to India ahead of major festivals in favor of focusing on China, Turkey, and other markets where better premiums are offered, three bank officials and two vault operators told Reuters.”
  • Chinese millionaires and billionaires lap up luxury flats in Singapore
    Rich Chinese are biggest Singapore luxury condo buyers / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Mainland Chinese buyers have scooped up the biggest number of Singapore’s private apartments this year compared with other foreigners, underscoring the amount of wealth flowing into the city-state from the world’s second biggest economy.”
  • The money problems of indebted Chinese property firms
    Key Chinese Belt and Road builder faces rising risks, debt / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    State-run China Communications Construction Group, a critical player in Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure-building initiative, “is under mounting pressure to streamline operations as its debt load soars and economic risks threaten overseas projects.”
    Chinese property agent E-House files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York / SCMP (paywall)
    “E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York on Monday in a bid to prevent creditors from seizing its assets while it undergoes a restructuring in the Cayman Islands.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • No more flavored e-cigarettes in China
    China officially bans fruit flavorings in e-cigarettes / TechCrunch
    “China has joined a handful of countries in banning flavored vapes to combat underage use of nicotine. Starting October 1, e-cigarette companies are only allowed to sell tobacco-flavored vapes in the country.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • The academic elite that backs Xi
    How academies for cadres shape China’s ruling class / Economist (paywall)
    “The 2,300 delegates who will attend the five-yearly jamboree that begins in Beijing on October 16th will have almost no chance of scuppering the decisions — already made in secret by the party’s leader, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 — that will be unveiled at the event. To ensure they stay in line, many of them must undergo training.”
  • China, Uganda hit back at EU for trying to delay oil pipeline in Africa
    China and Ugandan leader decry EU’s call to halt planned African oil pipeline / SCMP (paywall)
    “China has criticized the European Union for trying to delay the development of Uganda’s oilfields and the construction of a 1,443 kilometer (897 mile) crude oil pipeline from Hoima in western Uganda to a port in Tanzania.”
  • The glass ceiling for rural residents in China
    China’s marginalized millions / Foreign Affairs
    “China’s rural inhabitants are not living in poverty, but the CCP provides them with almost no means for social mobility — or any mobility at all, owing to the restrictive hukou residential permitting system.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • COVID camping craze
    China’s zero-COVID policy fuels camping boom / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “China’s strict coronavirus measures are driving people away from such domestic vacation sites as tropical beaches and instead pushing them to campgrounds close to home.”
  • Interview with NBA star Jeremy Lin
    Jeremy Lin finally loves ‘Linsanity’ just as much as you do / NYT (paywall)

    My whole life, I tried to run from being Asian, and when I was on the basketball court and the ball was tipped off, race did not matter. It was my safe space to be myself without having to be the token Asian. By the time that Linsanity came around and I got worldwide recognition, the only thing people really wanted to talk about was my ethnicity and my race and oftentimes in very demeaning and condescending and just racist ways.

