Links for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
North Korean missile over Japan widens geopolitical divides at the UN
China, Russia at odds with U.S. over UN meeting on North Korea / Reuters
“The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.”
China’s ecommerce villages
Shifting fortunes in a ‘taobao village’ / Sixth Tone
“What happens when a model ecommerce village kills the goose that lays the golden eggs?”
Did an adult animated TV show drop hints referencing the Hong Kong protests?
Hong Kong ‘Rick and Morty’ fans spot protest codes in new episode / AFP via HKFP
“Towards the end of the fifth episode of the sixth season of the cult adult cartoon, eagle-eyed Hong Kong fans of the show spotted a series of codes that appeared to refer to protests in the city in 2019.”
Is China’s one-touted economic model now doing more harm than good?
How China trapped itself / Foreign Affairs
“The CCP’s economic model has left it with only bad choices.”
China after the property boom: can it rebuild the growth model? / FT (paywall)
“Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 can revive the economy by encouraging more consumer spending, but would lose some political control.”
Can China’s talent pool keep up with Xi’s chip drive?
China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive needs to strengthen development of talent and skills, education agency executive says / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s semiconductor sector, a strategic industry that Beijing wants to see less dependent on foreign technology, faces a big skills and knowledge gap, according to an executive at a domestic education agency.”
China profits over gas and solar to Europe
China’s solar exports to Europe shine bright amid dimming trade outlook, global recession fears / SCMP (paywall)
China is exporting more solar products to Europe as businesses and families flock to install rooftop solar panels amid soaring energy prices triggered by the war in Ukraine.
China is rerouting U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe at a big profit / WSJ (paywall)
“The sluggish economy and high demand in Europe let Chinese energy companies benefit from high global prices.”