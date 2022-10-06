Highlighted Links for Thursday, October 6, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Virgin Atlantic halts Heathrow-Hong Kong route over Russian airspace issues
    Virgin Atlantic drops Hong Kong route after nearly 30 years / Reuters
    “British airline Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday decided to suspend its Heathrow-Hong Kong services, close its Hong Kong office and not resume flights in March 2023, after 30 years in the Asian city due to issues related to the closure of Russian airspace.”
  • Too much competition in China’s booming EV market?
    How a mini electric hatchback became one of China’s hottest EVs / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd. has more than last week’s disastrous trading debut in Hong Kong to worry about. While the electric-vehicle maker’s T03 mini car is outselling the likes of Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. in China, it isn’t making a profit.”
    Traditional auto firms face overcapacity as EV market blooms / Pandaily
    “Over the past two years, a steady decline in the capacity utilization rate among traditional automakers has become an intensifying industry-wide trend, due to the rapid development of the new energy vehicle market.”
  • COVID zero weighs on holiday spending in China
    China’s zero-COVID grip upends ‘Golden Week’ for tourism industry / FT (paywall)
    “China’s controversial zero-COVID policy is disrupting the most important week of the year for the country’s suffering tourism industry, with officials on higher alert than usual ahead of a Communist party congress where Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term in power.”
  • Alipay knocked off hi-tech firm list in Shanghai for not spending enough on R&D
    Alipay drops off list of Shanghai priority high-tech firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China’s mobile payment giant Alipay was removed from a high-tech company list in Shanghai, adding to the woes at billionaire Jack Ma’s fintech operation.”
  • Japan electronics maker wants to shift production back home
    Japan’s Yaskawa to build domestic plant to reduce China dependence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “Yaskawa Electric will invest up to 60 billion yen ($415 million) to build a new factory in Japan in 2027 as a base for its core home-appliance component to reduce dependence on China, Nikkei has learned.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Solomon Islands tries to assuage fears over China naval base
    Solomon Islands leader rules out China base in his country / AP
    “The Solomon Islands prime minister assured Australia on Thursday that he would not ‘endanger his country’ by allowing China to establish a naval base in the South Pacific.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Silk production in a small rural county
    In a rural Chinese county, progress is measured by the worm / Sixth Tone
    “China’s upcoming National Party Congress will be dominated by talk of grand narratives, strategies, and slogans. But in Wubu County, locals are focused on more down-to-earth matters.”

