Links for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

CALB’s flat note
China battery maker CALB closes flat in Hong Kong debut / Reuters
“Shares of Chinese lithium battery maker CALB stock ended their first day of trading flat on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday, extending the run of lackluster initial public offering (IPO) debut performances in the city this year.”
Chinese EV battery maker CALB targets top three rivals after IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)

Will India edge out China to become the next manufacturing powerhouse?
iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world’s factory? / BBC

U.S. arrests man for $1.5 million in smuggled refrigerant chemicals from China
Former Miami resident sentenced for smuggling illegal refrigerant from China to U.S. / U.S. Department of Justice
“Jorge Murrillo, 69, formerly of Miami, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act (CAA) by importing over 300,000 kilograms of illegal hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 (HCFC-22) worth more than $1.5 million from China.”

Will Europe overtake Asia Pacific as the world’s vacation hot spot?
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world’s largest travel region / CNN
“A new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts Asia Pacific will no longer be the world’s largest travel region by the end of 2022, ceding the title to Europe.”

Regional gloom and doom
ASEAN+3 growth outlook dims as China’s 2022 forecast cut to 3.8% / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Aggressive monetary tightening measures, coupled with potential recessions in the U.S. and Europe, are likely to weigh on economic growth in Asia this year, according to a new economic outlook released Thursday.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

