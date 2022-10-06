News Briefing for Thursday, October 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
The United Nations Human Rights Council rejected a Western-led bid to hold a debate about Xinjiang at its next session in March. The international body today voted down (19 against, 17 for, 11 abstentions) the motion just a few months after it published a long-delayed report that detailed possible “crimes against humanity” against Uyghurs and other Muslims on August 31.
- The proposal was only to hold a debate, and did not include any monitoring of the rights situation, effectively laying out “the least intrusive form of scrutiny that the council could seek,” the Associated Press reports.
- The defeat marks the council’s second-ever rejection in its 16-year history, which critics of the decision claim poses a setback to global efforts of accountability.
- Before the vote, China’s ambassador to the UN, Chén Xù 陈旭, said that the bid would create a “dangerous shortcut” for examining other countries’ human rights records, per Reuters. “Today China is targeted. Tomorrow any other developing country will be targeted,” he said.
Sri Lanka has started debt talks with China in a step that will help progress a critical rescue from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to alleviate the island nation’s worst-ever economic crisis. China has offered to help other nations restructure their debt, as it increasingly “finds itself in an uncomfortable position” of holding “significant sway over the financial futures of many nations but is also owed huge sums of money that may never be repaid in full,” the New York Times reports.
- “China has been supporting us from ancient times and we believe they will do the same in these difficult times,” President Ranil Wickremesinghe said.
- Meanwhile, the Paris Club — an informal group that mostly consists of major wealthy, Western creditors — is waiting for a response from China and India after it reached out to coordinate the talks, Bloomberg reports.
The New York Times reports new details on the last days of Dr. Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮, the Chinese ophthalmologist who warned his colleagues about early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan, in a new video investigation. His death on February 7, 2020, sparked national mourning that would define a generation.
Taiwan authorities rejected the applications for Hong Kong immigrants who have worked for the China unit of KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting organizations, and Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong–based airline, as the island’s national security agency scrutinizes a surge of residency applications following Beijing’s crackdown on the pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Douyin can’t understand Cantonese: TikTok’s twin app in China suspended the livestreaming shows of some influencers who speak the dialect — which is spoken by 85 million people — because it failed to understand the “unrecognizable” languages or texts, causing some social media users to voice their frustrations online.
BYD is the world’s second-largest EV battery maker with about 6.5 gigawatt-hours of batteries sold in August, and a 159% growth from a year earlier, according to a new report from Seoul-based research firm SNE Research per Bloomberg. The Shenzhen-based company has held onto its lead over South Korean rival LG Energy Solution for a second month straight.
- China’s battery giant, CATL, also secured its rank as the world’s largest battery maker with 18 gigawatt-hours, up 129% year-on-year.
Electric scooter brand Niu has launched an electric SUV, battery boom does not equal irrational exuberance, and commodities at highest demand since May 2021: See today’s Business briefs from the Chinese media.
Want more business and technology news from The China Project in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).