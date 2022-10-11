Highlighted Links for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • CATL uses big battery profits to buy more cobalt
    CATL’s Q3 profits exceed $1.22 billion, setting new record / Pandaily
    “A financial report for Chinese battery giant CATL released on October 10 showed that its net profits for the third quarter of this year are expected to total between 8.8 billion and 9.8 billion yuan ($1.22 billion – $1.36 billion), up 169% to 199% year-on-year.”
    Chinese battery giant CATL bets on the future of cobalt by buying a big chunk of CMOC / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “Strong demand for electric vehicles around the world helped to triple profits at Chinese battery giant CATL, the world’s largest battery maker…CATL is going to use some of that money to buy a large stake in Chinese cobalt mining giant CMOC Group (aka China Molybdenum).”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Taiwan condemns Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine
    Taiwan condemns Russia over latest missile strikes on Ukraine / Focus Taiwan
    “The Republic of China (Taiwan) government on Tuesday condemned Russia’s latest missile strikes across Ukraine that killed civilians and destroyed targets with no apparent military purpose, saying that the act of aggression can be classified as war crimes.”
  • Will China replace an isolated Russia as the world’s budget arms supplier?
    The coming Chinese weapons boom / Foreign Affairs
    “While Washington dominates the global market in high-end, high-tech weapons, Russia has carved out a place for itself as the world’s leading supplier of the capable and cost-effective but lower-tech weapons that are sometimes described as ‘value arms’…Since American firms typically do not compete in the value arms market, Russia’s difficulties have created a vacuum. And the country poised to fill it is China.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • COVID phone pop-up draws ire and fear
    Getting ‘pop-upped’: The most hated pop-up notification in China right now / What’s on Weibo
    “But feared much more than these scam ad pop-ups now are the Health Code pop-ups, which notify people that they are considered a contagion risk and have possibly come across someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The pop-up windows especially became a topic of discussion on Chinese social media in light of the recent new COVID cases in Beijing.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Nadya Yeh Read more

