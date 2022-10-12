Highlighted Links for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China’s smart cars are leading the charge around the globe
    China is setting the rules for driverless cars / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Unlike other parts of the world, where regulatory backing has been one of the biggest barriers, China has actively made way for driverless cars through detailed legislation, permits and special zones since 2015 when the State Council identified it as a key focus area over the following decade.”
  • Huawei to help build up Nigeria’s electronic borders
    Nigeria awards Huawei contract to build electronic border surveillance system / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “Huawei will build a new satellite-based electronic monitoring system along sections of Nigeria’s 5,000-kilometer border in a bid to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and to provide early detection of security threats.”
  • ByteDance hikes up share buyback for employees
    TikTok owner ByteDance increases price of share buyback for staff – sources / Reuters
    “TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance is initiating a second share buyback for employees this year at a higher price than the previous one, in a bid to motivate employees amid slowing growth and uncertainty over a plan to go public, two sources said.”
  • Chinese internet regulators oust 13 crypto trading apps
    China boots out 13 cryptocurrency-trading apps, OKX included / Caixin (paywall)
    “Financial and internet watchdogs in China have removed 13 mobile apps related to cryptocurrency trading, including the leading platform OKX, from app stores on the Chinese mainland, a court in Beijing said in an announcement Saturday.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Snake safari in Hong Kong
    Bamboo vipers and many-banded kraits: Experiencing Hong Kong’s snake safari / CNN
    “Since 2017, Sargent, a police-approved snake expert, has been running nocturnal so-called ‘Snake Safaris’ through the verdant, biodiverse terrains of Hong Kong such as Tai Mo Shan Country Park — home to the city’s highest peak in the northern New Territories region — taking hundreds of daring visitors along every year.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China’s research universities are topping global charts
    American universities continue to falter in world rankings as China rises / WSJ (paywall)
    “The U.S.’s pre-eminence among the world’s top research universities continues to diminish, according to a new global ranking, while Chinese universities are on the rise, producing a greater quantity and higher quality of research than ever before.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Boy bands are losing their shine in China
    Is China’s boy band boom over? / World of Chinese
    “Ten years ago, TFBoys spurred a boom in Chinese boy bands. But now fan fatigue, investor apathy, and the pandemic threaten to burst the pop star bubble.”

