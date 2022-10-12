Links for Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Hong Kong fugitive charged for explosives in mainland China
Hongkonger jailed in mainland China after attempted escape to Taiwan faces new explosives charges / HKFP
“Quinn Moon, one of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives who attempted to flee to Taiwan two years ago, is facing two additional charges on top of those already leveled against her.”
Exploring China’s development model for Africa
A new podcast revisits China as the best model for Africa’s development / Quartz