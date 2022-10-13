Links for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
More on chip wars
TSMC reports record profit, gains exemption from U.S. chip curbs on China / WSJ (paywall)
China chip industry group ‘troubled’ by U.S. export curbs / Reuters
Biden is now all-in on taking out China / Foreign Policy
Companies scramble amid China’s yuan slump
China companies rush to currency derivatives as yuan drops lower / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A record number of listed companies in China are embracing currency derivatives and fueling a boom in onshore trade of the instruments, the latest data shows, as companies and investors rush for protection from the yuan’s sharp drop against the dollar.”
Good Chinese food
Best Chinese food: 32 dishes every traveler should try / CNN
“With one of the world’s most diverse food scenes, China makes it nearly impossible to put together one single list that truly encompasses the ‘best’ Chinese dishes. But with such a huge variety of flavors on offer, it’s immensely helpful to go into the country with an introductory list of essential eats that will give you a well-rounded culinary experience.”