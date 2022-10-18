Highlighted Links for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • China’s scorned gaming companies look overseas
    Chinese video game developers take on the world / Caixin (paywall)
    “Chinese video game companies led by Tencent and NetEase are turning to global business expansion in search of fresh revenue sources as domestic growth plateaus and regulatory scrutiny tightens.”
  • BNP Paribas gets the green light from Beijing to operate in China
    BNP Paribas joins China wealth market race with new approval / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “BNP Paribas SA has won approval to set up a wealth-management joint venture in China, adding competition to global rivals including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi SA vying for a slice of the 29 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) market.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Xi pledges more babies…
    Chinese president promises new policies to boost birth rate / Sixth Tone
    “China will launch comprehensive support policies to boost its steadily declining birth rate, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 said during the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party on Sunday.”
  • Stargazer’s paradise on the Tibetan Plateau
    New light pollution rule to protect night sky on the Tibetan Plateau / Sixth Tone
    “A northwestern Chinese city announced a landmark regulation for protecting its night skies, as authorities aim to reduce light pollution and create an ambient environment for astronomical observation in a designated monitoring area.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Dismal internet freedom in China
    China comes bottom of internet freedom study for 8th straight year / Radio Free Asia
    A new report titled “Freedom on the Net 2022” from U.S.-based advocacy organization Freedom House found that “global internet freedom declined again in 2022 for the 12th year in a row, with China remaining as the most restricted country for the 8 th consecutive year.”
  • China’s COVID zero frees up more LNG for Russian gas-starved Europe
    China’s COVID lockdowns spell relief for Europe’s energy security worries / Politico
    Xi’s support for China’s zero-COVID policies “are a relief for European buyers of liquefied natural gas, as China’s economic slowdown has freed up LNG cargoes crucial to replacing the Russian gas that used to supply about 40% of European demand.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Old factories transformed into artsy spaces
    Industrial evolution: Turning old factories into new cultural parks / World of Chinese
    “Seeing opportunities in old factories for their large space and low rental costs, investors have turned many industrial relics into parks, museums, art galleries, startup incubators, and hip ‘art districts’ to generate new value for the surrounding community.”
  • Rebuilding China’s many imperial palaces
    How to rebuild an 800-year-old imperial palace / Sixth Tone
    “Emperors ruled China for thousands of years, but only one of the hundreds of palaces they built stands today. Can they be rebuilt?”

