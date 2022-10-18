Links for Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Smart scientists and sensitive tech
Reverse brain drain? Nasa data scientist takes job in China / SCMP (paywall)
“A senior data scientist who worked for Nasa for more than 20 years has found a job at a top university in Shanghai, according to the university’s website.”
Is Beijing recruiting ex-British fighter pilots?
China recruiting former R.A.F. pilots to train its army pilots, U.K. says / NYT (paywall)
U.K. to change law to stop RAF pilots training Chinese military, says minister / Guardian