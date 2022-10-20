Links for Thursday, October 20, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Wolf warrior diplomacy
China signals ‘fighting spirit’ diplomacy under Xi Jinping / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese diplomats will continue ‘struggle’ to protect national sovereignty, says foreign vice-minister / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese diplomat says pulling hair of Hong Kong protester was his ‘duty’ / CNN
Ministers urged to expel China diplomat over Manchester protest violence / Guardian
U.K.: Protester calls assault at Chinese Consulate ‘barbaric’ / AP
U.K. expects China to waive immunity if consulate officials face police charges / Reuters
‘It’s my duty’ to react, says Chinese consul-general in Manchester seen pulling protester’s hair / HKFP

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Will Russia be open to letting Saudi Arabia join BRICS?

Joe Webster

The markets are panicky

Barry van Wyk

To self-operate or to aggregate? China’s car-hailing industry seeks a profit model

Barry van Wyk

The origins of China’s overreach

Kaiser Kuo

Move over, pumpkin: China’s favorite taste of fall is persimmon

Zhao Yuanyuan

Chief Executive John Lee’s speech fails to stir up COVID-hit Hong Kong

Nadya Yeh