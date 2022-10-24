Links for Monday, October 24, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
China releases GDP data after delay
China’s third-quarter GDP rises 3.9%, exceeding expectations / Caixin (paywall)
China’s GDP growth below target as property and zero-COVID woes mount / FT (paywall)
China Q3 GDP growth exceeds expectations but risks loom / Reuters
China delayed economic data release show export growth slowed / Bloomberg (paywall)
China GDP data is unexpectedly released after delay / NYT (paywall)
China economy grows faster than expected, but falls short of targets as risks loom / Guardian
China’s economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter / WSJ (paywall)
China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns / AP
China’s Q3 GDP up 3.9% on year, beating forecasts / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s economy will not overtake the U.S. until 2060, if ever / FT (paywall)
Ruchir Sharma, the chair of Rockefeller International, writes: “If anything, 2.5% is an optimistic forecast that plays down the risks to growth, including growing tensions between China and its major trade partners, growing government interference in the most productive private sector — technology — and mounting concerns about the debt load.”
Fosun breaks with Moody’s
Fosun terminates business engagement with Moody’s rating service / Pandaily
More competitors jump in on China’s coffee craze
Former Luckin Coffee chairman Charles Lu re-enters coffee market / Pandaily
“Charles Lu, the former chairman of Luckin Coffee, and Jenny Qian, the firm’s former CEO, officially announced on October 22 that the first location of Cotti Coffee has opened in the eastern Chinese city of Fuzhou, adding that the ‘team of coffee dreamers is starting the journey again,’ National Business Daily reported.”
Hong Kong university under fire for new emblem
Chinese University of Hong Kong halts use of controversial new emblem design ahead of Tue meeting / HKFP
“The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has halted the use of a controversial branding refresh following criticism from alumni and lawmakers.”