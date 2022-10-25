Highlighted Links for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • #MeToo ensnares manager at Meituan
    Meituan fires manager after sexual harassment allegation / Sixth Tone
    “China’s food delivery platform Meituan has reportedly fired a senior manager after he was accused of sexually harassing a female trainee, details of which were published and widely shared on social media platforms Monday.”
  • Fosun fights back against property gloom and doom
    China’s Fosun aims to sell $11 billion of assets in next year / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “One of China’s largest non-state conglomerates told analysts that it’s targeting to sell as much as $11 billion of assets within the next 12 months, amid efforts to bolster both its balance sheet and investor confidence.”
  • Top execs at WM Motor get salaries slashed in half
    WM Motor to cut executive salaries in half as financial woes mount / Pandaily
    “After WM Motor founder Freeman Shen’s annual salary of 1.2 billion yuan ($164 million) aroused heated discussion, the Chinese second-tier electric vehicle maker is now reportedly carrying out large-scale salary reductions, including a 50% cut in executive pay.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Spain-sized emissions from China’s overseas coal plants
    Emissions from China-invested overseas coal plants equal to whole of Spain – research / Reuters
    “Carbon dioxide emissions from China-invested power plants overseas now stand at an estimated 245 million tonnes per year, about the same as the annual energy-related CO2 emissions from Spain or Thailand, new research showed on Tuesday. The majority of the China-financed generation capacity in the planning stages now will employ low-carbon energy sources, the Boston University research said, indicating that a recent pledge to end overseas coal-financing is having an effect.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Fresh blood in the upper echelons of the CCP
    A younger generation is now the majority in Communist Party’s elite body / Caixin (paywall)
    “[M]ost of the full members of the Communist Party’s 20th Central Committee are officials born in the 1960s, as opposed to the previous Central Committee dominated by leaders born in the 50s, according to an official membership list released after the weeklong Party Congress.”
  • Pressure grows on U.K. over forced labor from Xinjiang
    U.K. court to hear Uyghur demands to ban Xinjiang cotton / AP
    “A Uyghur organization and a human rights group are taking the U.K. government to court to challenge Britain’s failure to block the import of cotton products associated with forced labor and other abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.”
  • Germany lets China take a smaller slice of port terminal
    Germany unlikely to block China port deal but offer smaller stake -sources / Reuters
    “Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an ‘emergency solution’ to approve the deal but mitigate the impact.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

