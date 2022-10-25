Links for Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Vietnam and China strengthen ties
Vietnam party chief to visit China’s Xi next week / Reuters
Vietnam ruling party chief to visit China’s Xi next week / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Lessons to be a better man
Virtue classes to make Chinese men better dads and partners and boost sex equality / SCMP (paywall)
“Training courses by Beijing sexologist will first target men in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu[, after] earlier virtue classes for women preaching subservience to men triggered widespread anger.”
Calls to resume suspended climate talks
‘We need to get China’: John Kerry calls for return to bilateral climate talks / Guardian
“John Kerry has urged China to return to the negotiating table with the U.S. on the climate crisis to kickstart stalled global progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.”
Dating on bikes
A Chinese bike-share app is now doubling as a matchmaker / Sixth Tone
“China’s competitive matchmaking market has a new entrant with hundreds of millions of existing users.”
Shanghai extends free COVID testing, while Taiwan ends COVID visas
China’s Shanghai extends free COVID testing services to November 30 / Reuters
“China’s financial hub Shanghai will extend its free and regular COVID-19 testing services to Nov. 30 from Oct. 31, the city government said in a notice on its WeChat account on Tuesday.”
Taiwan ends automatic 30-day COVID-19 visa extensions / Channel News Asia
“The National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Tuesday it had ended a program started due to COVID-19 granting automatic 30-day visa extensions to those who entered Taiwan on or before March 21, 2020.”