Party Congress is over, but markets continue to plunge
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
The Party Congress is over, but the markets continue to plunge as investors worry about China’s direction under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平. The Hang Seng Index crashed 6.4% yesterday and ADRs dropped by over 13%, and are down over 46% so far this year. Yesterday, China’s currency fell to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 14 years. See today’s Business briefs from the Chinese media, with more links and info on:
- Installed power generation capacity of 2.48 billion kW.
- Gome’s descent.
- Pet food boom.
- C919 jet plane’s December debut.
- NIO’s battery company.
Vietnam’s Communist Party chief will visit China from October 30 to November 2, Chinese state media reported, signaling that the Southeast Asian country intends to strengthen ties with China just a few days after Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 cemented his role as General Secretary for a third term.
Two reporters quit the South China Morning Post last year, Hong Kong Free Press reports, after a senior editor canceled their three-month investigation into birth control policies targeting Uyghurs in Xinjiang, citing the feature’s failure to meet “editorial verification process and publishing standards.”
- “So when it became evident — the story being killed — the reporters on the story all resigned, and then I followed a few months later,” said Peter Langan, one of the senior editors who quit over the dispute.
Want more business and technology news from The China Project in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).