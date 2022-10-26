Highlighted Links for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Will China open back up to expats?
    China signals easing of COVID-19 restrictions for foreign businesses / WSJ (paywall)
    “China signaled it could ease its rigid pandemic border restrictions for some foreign business executives and called for technological collaboration with multinationals, weeks after Beijing was struck by new U.S. export controls on chips.”
  • CATL wants to dominate battery making all over the world
    The world’s No. 1 EV-battery maker juices up global expansion / Caixin (paywall)
    “The world’s largest producer of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) has long pursued a global expansion…But China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) has pushed that into overdrive this year, with a flurry of moves to expand its production across three continents.”
  • Return of group tours boost Macau gaming stocks
    Macau casinos rally on report city issues rules for group tours / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Macau’s casino stocks snapped a record run of losses after a local media outlet reported the city had issued guidelines to travel agencies that will allow group tours from parts of mainland China to resume.”
  • Affordable Chinese EVs seek to tap Japan market
    Under-$5,000 Chinese EV seeks route into Japan’s minicar kingdom / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “The Chinese maker of the Hong Guang MiniEV, one of the world’s most affordable electric vehicles, is looking for a niche in the Japanese market ahead of a possible rollout here next year.”
  • It’s spooky season for China’s economy, too
    China’s economy slows in October as business confidence slumps / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China’s economy slowed in October as car and real-estate sales weakened and global trade and small business confidence contracted, signaling last month’s pickup in activity wasn’t enough to change the country’s grim economic picture.”
  • More flights to China
    China plans to increase international flights from this weekend / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China plans to increase the number of international flights operated by domestic and foreign airlines to 840 a week from October 30 to March 25. That’s a jump of 106% from October 2021 to late March this year, but still way below pre-pandemic levels.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • U.S. and U.K. strengthen resolve on Russia, China
    Biden congratulates Sunak, discusses Ukraine and China in call / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “President Joe Biden congratulated the new U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday in a call in which they discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and challenges arising from China, according to the White House.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Rural hardship is too political for the big screen in China
    Hit film Return to Dust has vanished from China’s cinemas. Why? / FT (paywall)
    “Seemingly banned merely for spotlighting the hard lives of the rural poor, the sleeper hit appears a snapshot of an airless political climate — and a symbol of the vulnerability of art.”
  • Chinese producers can’t seem to stop airing blackface on TV
    Here we go again… more blackface on Chinese television / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “The Hong Kong-based television network TVB is facing criticism following this week’s broadcast of its popular drama series Come Home Love: Lo and Behold, which featured actors wearing blackface.”
  • Pay gap threatens China’s goals for a good women’s soccer team
    China’s lofty goals for women’s soccer team misses pay details / Sixth Tone
    “China has set out ambitious goals for its women’s soccer players, promising more investment and talent to make them a leading team globally. But the plan fell short on details about the salaries for female players, even as fans demanded pay parity with their male counterparts after a historic win earlier this year.”

