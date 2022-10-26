Links for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
U.K. under pressure from Uyghur forced labor imports
Uyghur activists sue UK government over Xinjiang cotton imports / FT (paywall)
“Uyghur rights activists are suing the UK government over its failure to investigate imports of cotton products made using forced labor from Xinjiang, in a move that will increase pressure on companies sourcing from the Chinese region.”
Pakistani leader to visit China
Pakistan prime minister to visit China – Chinese foreign ministry / Reuters
“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China at Premier Li Keqiang’s invitation on Nov. 1, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.”