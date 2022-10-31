Links for Monday, October 31, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Billionairess real estate tycoon resigns
China property billionaire resigns as Longfor chairman in real estate crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
China developer Longfor’s stock drops 20% after chairwoman resigns / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese developer makes early debt payment after chair’s resignation rattles investors / Caixin (paywall)
China’s global recruitment for talent
China installing more vocational training centers globally via Luban Workshops in strategic talent push / SCMP (paywall)
“Little known in the West, and barely reported outside Chinese media, at least 20 China-backed vocational training centers known as Luban Workshops have quietly opened in 19 countries since 2016.”
U.S. Republicans vow to investigate China over COVID origins
COVID lab leak theory supported in report from Senate Republicans / Washington Post (paywall)
“Senate Republican staffers have produced a report laying out their argument that the ‘most likely’ origin of the coronavirus pandemic was some kind of ‘research-related incident’ in China, citing safety lapses in laboratories there and arguing that there are evidentiary gaps in published scientific research that points to a natural origin from animals sold at a market in Wuhan.”
GOP leader pledges China investigation if Republicans win House / Bloomberg (paywall)
More convictions and less crime in China over the past decade
Cover story: The evolution of crime in China / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong university keeps watchful eye on readers of politically sensitive content
Exclusive: University of Hong Kong makes library users register to access some politically sensitive books / HKFP
“The library at Hong Kong’s top university has introduced a new system under which readers must register in advance to gain access to some politically sensitive books or archive materials.”
Chinese nationals in the deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
4 Chinese among more than 150 dead in Seoul Halloween crush / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese President [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平] sent a message of condolence to his South Korean counterpart on Sunday, after a crush at Halloween event in Seoul killed at least 153 people – including four Chinese nationals.”
U.S. urges EU to join the chip war
U.S. suggests EU consider using export controls to target China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. has raised with European allies the idea of drawing upon lessons from the export control regime they’re using to punish Russia to target China, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Military bases in the South China Sea?
New photos show China’s artificial islands are highly developed military bases / Radio Free Asia
“New images have emerged showing airfields and other structures on some of China’s artificial islands in the South China Sea that the U.S. said had been ‘fully militarized.’”
Macau opens back up to the mainland
China residents will be able to travel to Macau using e-visa starting Nov. 1 / CNBC
“China’s immigration bureau said mainland residents will be able to travel to Macau from November 1 using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, a move that could increase travel to the world’s largest gambling hub.”
China’s foreign aid programs
Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid / AP
China aid to Pacific nations plunged as Australia’s spending soared in 2020, new report finds / SCMP (paywall)
U.S.-China relations
Blinken discusses Russia-Ukraine, Sino-U.S. relations with China’s Wang Yi / Reuters
China-U.S. relations: Wang Yi, Blinken discuss how to manage rivalry / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. Blinken speaks with China’s top diplomat in latest sign of thaw / Bloomberg (paywall)
Li Ning apologizes for Japanese WWII uniform-style clothes
Chinese sportswear brand apologizes after fashion likened to Japanese WWII uniforms / Radio Free Asia
“Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning has apologized after some of its latest fashion clothing sparked public anger in China over a perceived resemblance to Japanese World War II military uniforms.”
Laotian farms are trying to feed China
Bananas, beef, gold: China’s hunger feeds ‘Made in Laos’ line, but at what cost? / SCMP (paywall)
“Demand is gobbling up land as Laotian farms pivot to a Chinese market. There are fears Laos’ debt crisis is leaving it exposed to unethical investments.”
Are virtual avatars the next money-making marketing trend?
Zebra Labs raises $5M to help Chinese celebrities enter the metaverse / TechCrunch
“To generate revenues, Zebra Labs cultivates an audience for its idols through short films, images, and social posts and in turn monetizes the fan base. It also licenses its virtual idols to partners for a fee.”
Hong Kong woos international business, but is the money tainted?
Hong Kong is the gateway to business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, say financial leaders / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong is the key to success in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the place to do business, expand and invest in mainland China’s markets, industry leaders have said in the lead up to a major summit of senior bankers in the city.”
Wall Street accused of whitewashing China crackdown in Hong Kong / Al Jazeera
“Activists and U.S. legislators say [the] banking summit [is] being used to legitimize the dismantling of the city’s freedoms.”
China stocks in Hong Kong set for lowest since 2005 amid rout / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huobi denies mass firings
Huobi denies mass layoffs and departure of executives / Pandaily
“Huobi said that the senior management team was performing their duties normally, and that rumors of impending large-scale layoffs were not true.”
Chinese firms look to build chips at home amid U.S. export curbs
China Resources Microelectronics builds new factory for 12-inch wafers / TechNode
“Major Chinese semiconductor firm China Resources Microelectronics has begun building a new factory for its 12-inch wafers in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to an Oct. 29 announcement from the local government.”
Young Chinese wedged between job stability or low-paying public sector jobs
For young Chinese, even state sector jobs are no longer a safe bet / Sixth Tone
“Chinese graduates rushed to join the civil service during the pandemic, hoping to find security amid a turbulent economy. Now, many are facing steep pay cuts — and looking for a way out.”