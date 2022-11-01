Links for Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Driverless tech TuSimple fires its CEO
World’s first listed driverless technology company TuSimple fires co-founder / TechNode
China reigns in celebrity endorsements
China bars celebrities from endorsing products to boost ‘traditional virtues’ / FT (paywall)
“Directive issued as [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平] warns youth against ‘finicky lifestyle and complacent attitude.’”
China cracks down on rampant celebrity endorsements / Caixin (paywall)
“Regulators bar stars from pitching cigarettes, tutoring services, health-care products and health foods following a series of scandals and abuses.”
Communist parties of Vietnam and China meet
Xi pledges supply chain stability with Vietnam / Caixin (paywall)
Xi delivers blunt message to U.S. during meeting with Vietnamese Communist Party leader / China-Global South Project (paywall)
Chinese work ethic in the U.S.
Tesla sends Shanghai workers to California for factory boost / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the U.S. facility, according to people familiar with the plans.”
COVID controls and iPhones
Apple supplier Foxconn boosts cash incentives for iPhone workers in Zhengzhou / SCMP (paywall)
AAPL iPhone worker at China factory walked 25 miles to escape Covid lockdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
China iPhone factory under Covid-19 lockdown offers bigger bonuses to staff who stay as workers flee curbs / AFP via HKFP
Foxconn raises bonuses for workers at COVID curb-hit iPhone plant / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
India probes local branch of China’s SAIC Motor
India probing MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India has begun an inquiry into MG Motor India Private Ltd. over alleged financial irregularities, according to people with knowledge of the matter, deepening a scrutiny of Chinese firms operating in the country.”
XPeng to test auto SUVs in Guangzhou
XPeng to begin autonomous driving public road tests in Guangzhou / TechCrunch
“XPeng received a permit Monday to begin testing its G9 electric SUV as an autonomous vehicle on public roads in Guangzhou… This is a milestone for XPeng as it aims to use its vehicles for robotaxi operations in the future.”
China and South Korea compete over who gets to ship LNGs
Chinese shipbuilders chase South Korean rivals on LNG carriers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese shipbuilders are mounting a challenge against leading South Korean players on liquefied natural gas carriers, though their race to expand production amid the Ukraine war is raising concerns of a supply glut down the line.”
Is China slowly shifting away from the stigma on HIV and AIDS?
Society sees attitudes change toward HIV/AIDS / China Daily
“Founder of nonprofit says people are now more open and accepting of those battling the illness.”
Did China beat India in their Himalayan border spat?
Out of control / Caravan
“How China outmanoeuvred the Modi government and seized control of territory along the LAC.”