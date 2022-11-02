Highlighted links for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Hunan’s a hotspot for China-Africa trade
    China-Africa trade via Hunan Province is booming / China-Global South Project (paywall)
    “Customs authorities in Changsha, the capital of China’s southern Hunan province, reported $2.6 billion in two-way trade between the city and African countries in the first three quarters of the year.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Typhoon Nalgae hits Hong Kong
    Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae / AP
    “Schools and offices closed and some events were canceled in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept south of the city, while a finance conference meant to restore Hong Kong’s image as an international business center went ahead.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • China offers fuel to Bangladesh amid power crunch
    China offers to help Bangladesh keep lights on as outages bite / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
    “Bangladesh is reeling from a worsening power crisis that plunges homes and factories into darkness for hours, prompting China to offer to come forward with fuel supplies if push comes to shove.”
  • Netherlands shuts Chinese “illegal” overseas police offices
    Netherlands orders closure of illegal Chinese police offices / DPA via SCMP (paywall)
    “Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has ordered the immediate closure of illegal police offices set up by China in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, according to media reports from Tuesday.”
  • Where is Peng Shuai?
    AP Interview: Tennis tour CEO still wants Peng Shuai inquiry / AP
    “We do need to resolve [Péng Shuài 彭帅]…We’re comfortable that she’s safe, and we know she’s in Beijing, which is great…But we haven’t received the assurances that we want with respect to the investigation that we requested,” Simon told the Associated Press: “What’s the real story?”
  • U.S.-China tensions
    U.S. says China resisting nuclear talks after Xi vow to boost deterrent / Reuters
    “Despite the lesson of the Cuban missile crisis 60 years ago, China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday, after Chinese leader [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平] signaled last month that Beijing would strengthen its strategic deterrent.”
    How China lost America / NYT (paywall)
    Thomas L. Friedman writes: “Four trends have led to the end of the steady integration of the Chinese economy with the West.”
  • Hong Kong’s most vulnerable face a sweltering city with no place to live
    Hong Kong’s poorest face a combined housing and climate crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “With public housing scarce, the city’s poorest residents face increasingly unhealthy living conditions in tiny apartments and sweltering rooftop huts.”
  • One country, two systems
    China says must resolve stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau / Reuters
    “China should ‘resolutely deal with’ and ‘rectify’ whatever is needed to resolve any long-term stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau, a senior official said, according to a 20th Communist Party Congress party supplementary document reading published in October.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

