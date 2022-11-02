Links for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

iPhone city goes under lockdown
After COVID lockdown, fear and unrest sweep iPhone factory in China / NYT (paywall)
Chinese iPhone city locks down to curb Foxconn COVID crisis / WSJ (paywall)
China locks down area around world’s largest iPhone factory / SCMP (paywall)
China imposes fresh lockdown around major Apple iPhone plant / Reuters
China locks down area around ‘iPhone City’ in blow to Apple / Bloomberg (paywall)
China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases / AP

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

