Links for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
iPhone city goes under lockdown
After COVID lockdown, fear and unrest sweep iPhone factory in China / NYT (paywall)
Chinese iPhone city locks down to curb Foxconn COVID crisis / WSJ (paywall)
China locks down area around world’s largest iPhone factory / SCMP (paywall)
China imposes fresh lockdown around major Apple iPhone plant / Reuters
China locks down area around ‘iPhone City’ in blow to Apple / Bloomberg (paywall)
China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases / AP