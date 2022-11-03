Highlighted Links for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Are NIO’s COVID-curbed factories out of the woods?
    China’s NIO resumes production at its two Hefei factories / Reuters
    “Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO said on Thursday it has resumed production at its two factories in the eastern city of Hefei, after COVID-19 curbs disrupted operations and delayed deliveries.”
  • Venture funding freezes over in China
    China’s venture funding tumbles precipitously after crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Venture capital investments in China are falling sharply this year, making it one of the worst-performing countries globally after the Communist Party’s crackdown and an overall decline in tech valuations.”
  • Luxury shoppers can now get a very nice meal to go with a very nice bag
    Louis Vuitton debuts first China restaurant in Chengdu / SCMP (paywall)
    “Top French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has chosen the southwestern city of Chengdu for its first restaurant in China as purveyors of luxury goods expand their focus beyond the ultra-competitive first-tier cities and put more effort into providing experiences alongside their pricey products.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Monkey business in space
    Chinese scientists plan monkey mating in space / SCMP (paywall)
    “Chinese astronauts on the country’s new space station will perform a reproductive experiment using monkeys, according to a scientist involved in the project.”
  • Droughts aren’t over yet
    Southern China at risk of winter drought, drop in hydropower / Reuters
    “Southern China is expected to face a drought, which will reduce hydropower generation and mean more power output is needed from other sources to meet peak winter demand, a weather scientist said on Thursday.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • EximBank to lead Zambia bailout
    Zambia says EximBank to represent Chinese lenders in debt talks / Reuters
    “The Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) will lead Beijing’s team to renegotiate nearly $6 billion of loans that Zambia owes to Chinese state-owned creditors, the country’s finance ministry told Reuters on Thursday.”
  • China denies fast-tracking reunification plans with Taiwan
    China envoy denies U.S. claim of faster timeline for taking Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Beijing has no timetable for unification with Taiwan, a senior Chinese diplomat in Washington said, pushing back on American warnings that the Asian nation is seeking to speed up its plans for seizing the democratically run island.”
  • Are Asian superpowers aiding Myanmar’s military?
    China, Russia, India enabling Myanmar’s military rule: Report / Al Jazeera
    “Support from China, Russia and India is enabling Myanmar’s military to sustain itself and carry out human rights abuses despite its failure to consolidate power following last year’s coup, a group of international legislators has said.”
  • Beijing makes veiled criticism of U.S. over South China Sea dispute
    South China Sea claimants must ‘jointly resist’ U.S., Wang Yi tells forum / SCMP (paywall)
    “Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has urged claimants to the disputed South China Sea not to use or threaten to use force and to ‘jointly resist’ the United States — though he did not refer to the U.S. by name — provoking tensions.”
  • Beijing can’t make up its mind about the role of women in China
    China tells women to ‘respect family values’ in revised law / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China has told women to uphold ‘family values’ in an updated gender law, the latest sign females are facing growing pressure to adopt domestic roles in the world’s second-largest economy.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • History of public parks in China
    The muddy origins of China’s first public parks / Sixth Tone
    “Private gardens for the literati were a fixture of Chinese life for centuries, but the country’s first public parks wouldn’t appear until the mid-18th century.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

Beijing is still committed to COVID zero despite economic and human costs

Nadya Yeh
Society & Culture

Zhengzhou officials mocked for ‘out-of-touch’ remarks about lockdowns

Zhao Yuanyuan

Putin calls Xi his friend, says ties have reached an unprecedented level of mutual trust

Joe Webster

Lanzhou promises investigation after father blames son’s death on COVID-zero policy

Zhao Yuanyuan

China’s troubled property market: A slow burn rather than a flameout?

Taylor Loeb

Guangdong enters ‘9 trillion GDP club’

Barry van Wyk