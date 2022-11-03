Links for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Canada wants less of China in key mineral projects
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest from miners / WSJ (paywall)
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest stake in lithium mines / FT (paywall)
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining / Reuters
Canada orders Chinese companies to sell lithium assets / AP
Three Chinese miners ordered to divest from Canadian lithium projects / Caixin (paywall)

Canada’s CBC shuts China bureau
With no word on visas, Canada’s CBC closes China bureau / AP
Canada’s public broadcaster CBC shuts China bureau citing lack of visa / AFP via HKFP
Canada’s public broadcaster CBC shutting Beijing bureau / Al Jazeera

Scholz, Germany, and China
German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home / AP
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy / Guardian
Germany’s Scholz: The way we deal with China must change / Politico

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

