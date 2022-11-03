Links for Thursday, November 3, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Canada wants less of China in key mineral projects
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest from miners / WSJ (paywall)
Canada orders Chinese companies to divest stake in lithium mines / FT (paywall)
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining / Reuters
Canada orders Chinese companies to sell lithium assets / AP
Three Chinese miners ordered to divest from Canadian lithium projects / Caixin (paywall)
Canada’s CBC shuts China bureau
With no word on visas, Canada’s CBC closes China bureau / AP
Canada’s public broadcaster CBC shuts China bureau citing lack of visa / AFP via HKFP
Canada’s public broadcaster CBC shutting Beijing bureau / Al Jazeera
Scholz, Germany, and China
German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home / AP
Germany’s Scholz heads to China amid questions over strategy / Guardian
Germany’s Scholz: The way we deal with China must change / Politico