Highlighted links for Monday, November 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Foxconn taps Saudi wealth fund to build EVs
Apple supplier Foxconn partners with Saudi wealth fund to build EVs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Taiwanese tech group Hon Hai Precision Industry has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to build electric vehicles, a boost to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s push to diversify the kingdom’s economy.”
Saudi wealth fund sets up electric car joint venture with Foxconn / Reuters
Market whiplash over China’s pandemic policy
Beijing quashes market rumors of quicker end to zero-COVID policy / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong and China stocks set for more volatility as officials warn of ‘severe’ winter flu season.”
Possible China COVID reopening unsettles markets, stirs speculation / WSJ (paywall)
China markets set for more volatility as COVID-zero policy stays / Bloomberg (paywall)
China traders look beyond ‘zero-COVID’ pledge to snap up stocks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s ‘unswerving’ zero-COVID rules see no let up / Guardian
China to maintain zero-COVID policy / Politico
Cruise ships aren’t docking in COVID-zero China
Cruise ships desert China as Beijing reaffirms zero-COVID commitment / FT (paywall)
“Asia-Pacific travelers accounted for up to a fifth of liners’ global revenue before the pandemic.”
Chipmaking giant Hua Hong to IPO in Shanghai, as chip wars rage on
China’s No. 2 chip maker targets $2.5 billion in Shanghai IPO / SCMP (paywall)
China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai / Reuters
U.S. chip curbs spark recruitment rush in China’s tech sector / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese chip designers slow down processors to dodge U.S. sanctions / FT (paywall)
Huawei eyes Africa as EU hardens on sensitive Chinese tech
‘In Africa, for Africa’: China’s Huawei seeks to lead 5G boom in Global South / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies pledged to further increase its investments for ‘digital transformation’ in Africa, as it hosted dozens of industry executives and regulators from the continent for a 5G summit in Bangkok.”
Auto exhibition suspended in Guangzhou over COVID concerns
Guangzhou Motor Show postponed due to spread of COVID-19 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“New date depends on pandemic situation; Event is second delayed in China this year.”
Will Vietnam replace China as the next hub for global tech suppliers?
Vietnam is luring tech giants out of China with flashy infrastructure projects / Rest of World
“Even as Apple and others move suppliers in, the boom has its skeptics.”
PBoC’s report on the digital yuan
Central bank reports progress on digital yuan/RMB / Pekingnology
Pekingnology translates an October report on the digital yuan published by China’s central bank.
Ceramics makers are hopping on the lithium craze
Lithium frenzy sees China ceramics hub refocus on battery metals / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Factories that typically churn out bathroom tiles are retooling manufacturing lines to benefit from still-surging prices of the raw material.”
Medical devices at home for the elderly
At-home health device makers target China’s ‘silver economy’ / Sixth Tone
“Health care service providers are turning to at-home medical devices to monitor the medical conditions of their older clients, as companies manufacturing them tap into the growing demand.”
China’s personal pension system
China clears the way for new personal pension system / Caixin (paywall)
“Government agencies issue key documents and rules for launching a multibillion-dollar industry encouraging personal saving and investment for retirement.”
Australian winemaker taps the made-in-China trend
Penfolds targets younger Chinese drinkers with locally made wine / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australian winemaker Penfolds is aiming to win over a younger generation of Chinese drinkers with the sale of its first locally-made wine.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COP27 kicks off in Egypt
Rich nations must compensate poor ones for climate damage, China tells COP27 / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s top climate diplomat called on wealthy nations to offer more support for developing countries that have the most to lose from climate change on the opening day of the environmental summit in Egypt.”
China starts COP27 with call for climate aid to poorer nations / Caixin (paywall)
The four key issues facing China at the COP27 climate summit / Sixth Tone
COP27 showcases U.S.-China climate action rivalry / Politico
Spain grounds flights over China’s tumbling space junk
Spanish flights grounded due to risk of Chinese rocket debris / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Several Spanish airports grounded flights Friday morning due to the risk of falling debris from a massive Chinese rocket booster that’s headed for an uncontrolled fall through the atmosphere.”
The China Project reported in February: Whose space junk is about to collide with the Moon? Not ours, says China.
Are China’s female scientists closing in on the gender gap?
Gender gap in China’s science sector narrowing, report suggests / Sixth Tone
“Despite a long-existing gender gap, more Chinese female researchers have participated and played significant roles in the highly male-dominated scientific research sector,” according to a summary of the report jointly released on Thursday by the National Science Library of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Dutch academic publishing giant Elsevier.
Tech hub Guangzhou warns of virus, as China’s COVID cases climb to six-month high
China COVID cases jump to six-month high as outbreaks flare / Bloomberg (paywall)
Guangzhou battles COVID-19 surge as cases across China hit six-month high / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Guangzhou warns of COVID-spread risks as cases climb / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will COVID zero look very different in the next few months?
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies / AP
Beijing to improve COVID prevention policy operation for residents leaving and returning to city / Reuters
China considers ending COVID flight-ban system that hampers travel / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong relaxes COVID rules for inbound tour groups / Reuters
Last week on The China Project: China’s COVID zero is going to look very different soon.
Vomit and triggers for toxic food
Chinese scientists think they know the real triggers behind the instinct to vomit / SCMP (paywall)
“A team of scientists has mapped the path our body takes from when it first ingests toxic food to when the brain decides it needs to vomit it out.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.K. holds trade talks with Taiwan, as Lithuania opens Taiwan office
U.K. minister holds Taiwan trade talks in defiance of China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.K. Trade Minister Greg Hands is holding talks with Taiwanese officials to ‘future-proof’ Britain’s economy in the coming decades, as Rishi Sunak’s administration looks to take a harder stance on China.”
China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan / Reuters
British minister arrives in Taiwan to talk trade with Tsai and others / SCMP (paywall)
British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China’s anger / Reuters
Lithuania opens trade office in Taiwan as ties with China sour / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Lithuania opened a trade office in Taiwan, potentially escalating tensions with China that have been simmering since the European Union member state drew a stiff rebuke from Beijing.”
China hits back at Canada’s order to divest from critical minerals
China opposes Canada’s order on lithium mining investments / Reuters
“China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.”
Beijing warns Switzerland not to follow EU on sanctions
Chinese ambassador warns Swiss: Sanction us and ties will suffer / Reuters
“Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.”
China and Russia link arms over Antarctic issues
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections / AP
“Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing.”
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world: China’s slow but steady moves in the Arctic.
Beijing cracks down on cyber violence
China strengthens cyber violence policing after teacher’s death / Sixth Tone
“China’s internet watchdog on Friday ordered stricter supervision against cyber violence on digital platforms after a woman reportedly died following relentless harassment online.”
China and Australia vie for Solomon Islands’ favor
China, Australia step up Pacific rivalry with gifts to Solomons / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has pledged to deliver water cannons to the Solomon Islands, just days after Australia provided rifles, underscoring the growing competition for influence in the Pacific nations.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Sporting events resume under COVID zero
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to ‘zero-COVID’ / AP
“Thousands of runners took to the streets of China’s capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger.”
The Beijing Marathon is Nov. 6 and COVID-zero precautions will apply / Bloomberg (paywall)
Rugby Sevens offers COVID-scarred Hong Kong a taste of normality / FT (paywall)
“Financial hub stages premier sporting and networking event for first time in three years.”
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be strangest yet with COVID rules for all / Bloomberg (paywall)
European missionaries in dynastic China
How European missionaries viewed the Ming empire fall and rise of Qing / SCMP (paywall)
“A new analysis of three travel writings offers a window into one of the most important moments in Chinese history. But it is more valuable for the European perspective of events, rather than strictly factual Chinese history.”
China’s farmers adapt to ecommerce and climate change
Amid climate chaos, China’s small farmers go back to the roots / Sixth Tone
“Smart farming methods, new and old, have the potential to fend off climate change and reduce carbon emissions.”
Can China’s farmers cut out the middlemen? / Sixth Tone
“Policymakers and entrepreneurs have touted agricultural ecommerce as a way to lower prices while boosting farmer profits. The reality is more complicated.”
Can TikTok teach illiterate women to read?
In China, millions of women never learned to read. Can TikTok help? / Sixth Tone
“Decades of inequality have left millions of Chinese women unable to read — and shut out of society in myriad ways as a result. Now, many of them are turning to social media to get the education they were denied.”
Uneasy beauty in Taiwan’s bomb shelters
Taiwan’s bomb shelters: ‘A space for life. and a space for death.’ / NYT (paywall)
“Preparing for war over hundreds of years has left a mark on the island, with its hundreds of bomb shelters. Some are being turned into cultural oases.”