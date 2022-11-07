Links for Monday, November 7, 2022

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

PBoC deputy under investigation
Deputy Chinese central bank governor probed, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe / AP
China investigates central bank deputy governor / WSJ (paywall)
China probe of PBOC official shows anti-graft push continues / Bloomberg (paywall)

China reports sudden drop in exports
China’s exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth / CNBC
China’s October trade darkens on global slowdown, COVID curbs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese exports fall for first time since 2020 / FT (paywall)
China’s exports drop sharply as global economy slows / WSJ (paywall)
‘Turning point’ for China trade as exports suffer first drop in over 2 years / SCMP (paywall)
China’s trade unexpectedly shrinks as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand / Reuters

Xi says China remains committed to “opening up” amid economic headwinds
Xi vows greater access to Chinese market as trade slows / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Xi opens Shanghai Int’l Trade Show, promises global cooperation / Sixth Tone
Xi Jinping repeats China’s commitment to opening-up policy / Caixin (paywall)
Xi vows to expand quality imports, build strong domestic market / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to implement policies to boost private investment / Reuters

Longer wait times for iPhones, as Apple’s megafactory battles COVID curbs
Apple could be short of iPhones because of factory disruptions in China / NYT (paywall)
Apple warns iPhone production hit by COVID outbreak in Zhengzhou / TechNode
Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China COVID lockdown / BBC
Apple trims new iPhone output by 3 million as demand cools / Bloomberg (paywall)
Apple warns iPhone shipments will be delayed due to COVID restrictions at Foxconn plant / Guardian
Apple warns of iPhone shipment delays in wake of China COVID lockdowns / FT (paywall)
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China / AP
Apple warns iPhone production disrupted by China COVID-19 restrictions / WSJ (paywall)

Xi and Scholz
Germany’s Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia / AP
China and Germany condemn Russian threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine / Guardian
Scholz asks China to press Russia to end its war / BBC
Xi tells Scholz China opposes nuclear force in message to Putin / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘Nuclear wars must not be fought,’ China President Xi says / Al Jazeera
China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine / Politico
Germany’s Scholz treads carefully in China visit as Xi seeks legitimacy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Scholz says Xi agrees nuclear threats over Ukraine are ‘irresponsible’ / FT (paywall)

BioNTech gets approved as first mRNA shot for foreigners in China
China agrees to approve BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for foreigners, German chancellor says / WSJ (paywall)
German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz / Reuters
Scholz’s China visit secures BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine access for expats / Politico
China to offer BioNTech COVID shot to expats, Scholz says / Bloomberg (paywall)

U.K. trade minister holds trade talks in Taipei
China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan / Reuters
British minister arrives in Taiwan to talk trade with Tsai and others / SCMP (paywall)
British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China’s anger / Reuters

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

Foreign Affairs

Scholz’s controversial trip wins Germany more business deals with China

Nadya Yeh
Foreign Affairs

Can Germany ‘reduce lopsided dependencies’ on China?

Duncan Bartlett

China is forging ahead with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Barry van Wyk

Shanghai chief prosecutor arrested for taking bribes

Barry van Wyk

Beijing Marathon returns amid COVID surge

Gerry Harker

China’s COVID zero is going to look very different soon

Anthony Tao