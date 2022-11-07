Links for Monday, November 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
PBoC deputy under investigation
Deputy Chinese central bank governor probed, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe / AP
China investigates central bank deputy governor / WSJ (paywall)
China probe of PBOC official shows anti-graft push continues / Bloomberg (paywall)
China reports sudden drop in exports
China’s exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth / CNBC
China’s October trade darkens on global slowdown, COVID curbs / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese exports fall for first time since 2020 / FT (paywall)
China’s exports drop sharply as global economy slows / WSJ (paywall)
‘Turning point’ for China trade as exports suffer first drop in over 2 years / SCMP (paywall)
China’s trade unexpectedly shrinks as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand / Reuters
Xi says China remains committed to “opening up” amid economic headwinds
Xi vows greater access to Chinese market as trade slows / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Xi opens Shanghai Int’l Trade Show, promises global cooperation / Sixth Tone
Xi Jinping repeats China’s commitment to opening-up policy / Caixin (paywall)
Xi vows to expand quality imports, build strong domestic market / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to implement policies to boost private investment / Reuters
Longer wait times for iPhones, as Apple’s megafactory battles COVID curbs
Apple could be short of iPhones because of factory disruptions in China / NYT (paywall)
Apple warns iPhone production hit by COVID outbreak in Zhengzhou / TechNode
Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China COVID lockdown / BBC
Apple trims new iPhone output by 3 million as demand cools / Bloomberg (paywall)
Apple warns iPhone shipments will be delayed due to COVID restrictions at Foxconn plant / Guardian
Apple warns of iPhone shipment delays in wake of China COVID lockdowns / FT (paywall)
Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China / AP
Apple warns iPhone production disrupted by China COVID-19 restrictions / WSJ (paywall)
Xi and Scholz
Germany’s Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia / AP
China and Germany condemn Russian threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine / Guardian
Scholz asks China to press Russia to end its war / BBC
Xi tells Scholz China opposes nuclear force in message to Putin / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘Nuclear wars must not be fought,’ China President Xi says / Al Jazeera
China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine / Politico
Germany’s Scholz treads carefully in China visit as Xi seeks legitimacy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Scholz says Xi agrees nuclear threats over Ukraine are ‘irresponsible’ / FT (paywall)
BioNTech gets approved as first mRNA shot for foreigners in China
China agrees to approve BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for foreigners, German chancellor says / WSJ (paywall)
German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz / Reuters
Scholz’s China visit secures BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine access for expats / Politico
China to offer BioNTech COVID shot to expats, Scholz says / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.K. trade minister holds trade talks in Taipei
China opposes British minister’s planned visit to Taiwan / Reuters
British minister arrives in Taiwan to talk trade with Tsai and others / SCMP (paywall)
British minister to meet Taiwan president, drawing China’s anger / Reuters