Links for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

Will BYD usurp Tesla as China’s EV champion?
China’s new energy vehicle sales jump 75%, led by BYD then Tesla / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023 / Reuters

Trudeau accuses China of election interference
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy / Guardian
China urges Canada to stop comments that hurt ties / Reuters

The 0.01% just got even smaller in Xi’s China
China’s super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows / Reuters
Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba founders see fortunes plunge as China billionaire list loses nearly 300 members / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese billionaire fortunes drop most in two decades: report / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s business elite see the country that let them thrive slipping away / NYT (paywall)
“The business class, which shunned politics, is now questioning if there is still a place for it in a system dominated by one ruler, [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平].”

China pledges wetland protection at COP14
At Ramsar COP14, China pledges to expand and protect wetlands / Sixth Tone
“China has vowed to strengthen the protection of its fragile wetland ecosystems, as an ongoing international conference adopted a declaration Sunday calling for more effective action toward the conservation, restoration, management, and sustainable use of wetlands.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

Business & Technology

Will Germany let China have its chips?

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Can BYD beat Tesla?

Barry van Wyk

Small profit increase for listed companies

Barry van Wyk

The state of Chinese heavy metal

Neocha

Scholz’s controversial trip wins Germany more business deals with China

Nadya Yeh

Can Germany ‘reduce lopsided dependencies’ on China?

Duncan Bartlett