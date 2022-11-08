Links for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Will BYD usurp Tesla as China’s EV champion?
China’s new energy vehicle sales jump 75%, led by BYD then Tesla / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023 / Reuters
Trudeau accuses China of election interference
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy / Guardian
China urges Canada to stop comments that hurt ties / Reuters
The 0.01% just got even smaller in Xi’s China
China’s super-rich see fortunes plunge as economy slows / Reuters
Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba founders see fortunes plunge as China billionaire list loses nearly 300 members / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese billionaire fortunes drop most in two decades: report / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s business elite see the country that let them thrive slipping away / NYT (paywall)
“The business class, which shunned politics, is now questioning if there is still a place for it in a system dominated by one ruler, [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平].”
China pledges wetland protection at COP14
At Ramsar COP14, China pledges to expand and protect wetlands / Sixth Tone
“China has vowed to strengthen the protection of its fragile wetland ecosystems, as an ongoing international conference adopted a declaration Sunday calling for more effective action toward the conservation, restoration, management, and sustainable use of wetlands.”