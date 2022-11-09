Links for Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Inflation rises, while factory gate prices drop
China producer prices turn negative in warning sign for global economy / WSJ (paywall)
“Consumer-price inflation also slowed to a five-month low, a reflection of the economic toll from COVID restrictions and a real-estate slide.”
China factory gate prices contract for first time since 2020 / FT (paywall)
China’s factory gate prices suffer first drop since Dec 2020 as COVID curbs take toll / Reuters
Zero-COVID lingers as China’s factory prices fall for first time in 2 years / SCMP (paywall)
BYD rolls out high-end EVs
BYD launches luxury EV line in challenge to high-end foreign brands / Caixin (paywall)
“The Chinese carmaker joins its peers in efforts to impress wealthy domestic buyers who have long preferred the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.”
Yesterday on The China Project: Can BYD beat Tesla?
XPeng reshuffles staff
XPeng reportedly appoints new CEO assistant as part of restructuring / TechNode
“XPeng Motors has reportedly promoted Li Pengcheng [李鹏程], its head of branding and communication, to assistant to the chief executive, part of a previously announced restructuring that comes as the electric vehicle maker tries to recover from a sales slump.”