Links for Thursday, November 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
Digital health platform across China
China to expand digital health code use for unified national platform / Caixin (paywall)
“China will establish a new unified national health information platform by 2025 which will expand on the use of its citizen’s pre-pandemic digital health codes, health authorities announced Wednesday.”
Xi and Biden at G20
China says it is discussing Xi-Biden meeting at G20 in Bali / SCMP (paywall)
China-U.S. ‘red lines’ in focus ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet / Reuters
Did China’s hurtling space junk fall into Philippine waters?
Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters / AP
“Philippine officials said Wednesday suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts for Manila to ratify two U.N. treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from space launches.”
China backs away from funding global gas projects
The China-shaped hole in natural gas financing / China-Global South Project (paywall)
“New research from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center shows that China has retreated from financing gas projects around the world over the last five years.”
Read books in a metaverse library
A metaverse library is coming soon to Shanghai / Sixth Tone
“Users can create an avatar to enter the library, engage with others, and access available resources.”
Vivo subsidiary eyes Malaysia
Vivo sister brand iQOO to enter the Malaysian market / TechNode
“Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch its sister brand iQOO in the Malaysian market this month, according to Chinese media outlet ITHome.”
Pinduoduo ecommerce platform heads overseas
Pinduoduo’s Temu to expand its business in Canada and Spain: report / TechNode
“Pinduoduo’s overseas ecommerce platform Temu is planning to expand its business in Canada, with Spain as its next destination, Chinese media outlet LatePost reported on Wednesday.”
Cash-strapped COVID testing labs
More Chinese labs run out of cash as government payments fall behind / Caixin (paywall)