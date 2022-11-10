Will Xi and Biden meet at G20?
News briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and Joe Biden are expected to meet face to face at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, from November 16 to 17. Biden said he wants to discuss growing tensions between the two superpowers over contentious issues like Taiwan, the U.S.’s new export curbs, and Beijing’s relationship with Russia.
- “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the United States, and determine whether or not they conflict with one another,” Biden said.
- Though the meeting has not been confirmed, “China attaches importance to the U.S. proposal to hold a meeting between the two heads of state in Bali,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said per Reuters.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Cambodia on Saturday and Sunday.
- The EAS has 18 members — the 10 ASEAN member states along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Russia, and the United States — and has been held annually since 2005.
- The announcement of the visit included accusations that the U.S. and its allies were trying “to upset the balance of the current system of transnational relations.”
Beijing reiterated support for COVID zero at the first Politburo Standing Committee meeting since the Party Congress, but also urged officials to be more targeted with their restrictions so as to avoid an “excessive response.”
Bumper autumn grain harvest in sight: According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of November 7, 82.46 million hectares of autumn grains have been harvested, a completion rate of 94.7%, indicating a bumper harvest. See today’s Business briefs from the Chinese media, with more links and info on:
- Airbus to start assembly of A321neo in Tianjin.
- A national health “informatization” plan.
- A nickel IPO coming up in Hong Kong.
