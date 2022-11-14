Highlighted Links for Monday, November 14, 2022

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • Chinese solar shipments held up at U.S. border over possible forced labor
    U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns / Reuters
    “More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources.”
  • A new head for one of the world’s biggest banks
    Agricultural Bank of China to name Fu Wanjun as president / Caixin (paywall)
    “Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., one of the country’s ‘Big Six’ state-owned commercial lenders, will appoint [Fù Wànjūn 付万军, currently the] president of China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. as its new president.”
  • Ad revenue is giving TikTok an edge
    TikTok builds itself into an ads juggernaut / NYT (paywall)
    “The Chinese-owned video app’s ad business is thriving, even as a digital advertising slump hurts Meta, Snap and other rivals.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

  • Another banker arrested for corruption
    Former China Guangfa Bank chairman detained / Caixin (paywall)
    Dǒng Jiànyuè 董建岳, “a former chairman of China Guangfa Bank Co. Ltd., has been detained for suspected severe violations of the law, along with several people close to him, sources with knowledge of the matter told Caixin.”
  • Will Chiang Kai-shek’s great-grandson be Taiwan’s next leader?
    Chiang Kai-shek’s great-grandson leads polls in key Taiwan race / Bloomberg (paywall)
    Wayne Chiang, or Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安 Jiǎng Wàn’ān), the great-grandson of former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek (蒋介石 Jiǎng Jièshí), “leads polls in the race to be the next mayor of Taipei, as the island prepares for local elections that present a key test” for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén).
  • China to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia
    China’s Li says nation to boost trade cooperation with ASEAN / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “China and Southeast Asian countries will step up cooperation in trade, industrialization, the digital economy, energy transition and modern agriculture, according to Chinese Premier [Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强].”
  • China cracks down on child abusers
    China says lifetime teaching ban for those harming minors / Sixth Tone
    “China has released a new set of guidelines further reiterating measures to ban individuals with a history of harming children from working in jobs requiring close contact with them.”

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Archaeology adventures
    Confessions of a tomb reader / Sixth Tone
    “The author, an archaeologist based in East China, on the perils and pleasures of a career digging up graves.”

