Links for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Notable China news from around the world.
U.S. and China hold high-level economic talks at G20
Yellen holds wide-ranging talks with China c.bank governor at G20 summit / Reuters
Yellen meets China’s central bank governor as U.S. seeks to repair ties with Beijing / WSJ (paywall)
Missfresh reports double the losses and many lawsuits
Missfresh’s long delayed 2021 financial report shows net loss more than doubled / TechNode
Embattled online grocery Missfresh faces debt claims in 1,400 lawsuits / Caixin (paywall)
U.S. congressional panel hardens on China over trade, Taiwan, and Hong Kong
U.S. congressional panel seeks China sanctions body with eye on Taiwan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.S. panel calls for review of China trade relations / WSJ (paywall)
Xi and Sunak meeting canceled over Poland missile strike
Meeting between Xi Jinping and British PM Rishi Sunak called off / SCMP (paywall)
U.K. says Sunak, China’s Xi cancel G20 meeting due to scheduling issues / Reuters
Rishi Sunak’s G20 meeting with Chinese president canceled / BBC
Sunak to hold surprise meeting with Chinese president at G20 / FT (paywall)
U.K.’s Sunak secures last-minute meeting with China’s Xi at G-20 / Bloomberg (paywall)
China urges calm about Poland missile incident / Reuters
China urges calm after missile strike in Poland / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese tongue twisters
Wrap your mouth around these Chinese tongue twisters / World of Chinese
“Learn the history of Chinese tongue twisters, which were taught to aid speech therapy and spread folk wisdom in the past.”
Germany’s Bosch teams up with China’s WeRide
Bosch to release automated driving software with China’s WeRide in late 2023 / TechNode
“Bosch said on Monday it is co-developing a new generation of its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with Chinese self-driving car company WeRide, aiming for delivery in late 2023.”
Shell and CGN ditch wind farm project in France
Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France / Reuters
“Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France’s Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons.”
Taiwan’s engineering talent in China squeezed by chip wars
Engineers from Taiwan bolstered China’s chip industry. Now they’re leaving. / NYT (paywall)
“The lure of money and new opportunities enticed talent to work in China’s semiconductor plants. The looming Cold War in tech changed the calculus.”
Cash-strapped COVID testing companies
China’s coronavirus test providers hit by payments crunch / FT (paywall)
“China’s coronavirus test providers have reported a surge in unpaid fees as cash-strapped local governments struggle to fund a mass testing programme that is central to President [Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平] zero-COVID policy.”
Booming SOEs
China’s SOEs grew almost twice as fast as economy in 2021 / Caixin (paywall)
“Total assets of Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) excluding the financial sector increased 15% to 308.3 trillion yuan ($43.76 trillion) in 2021, indicating steady growth despite the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.”
State support for green projects
State clearing house sets standards for China’s $200 billion green bond market / Caixin (paywall)
“The new system offers instructions on disclosing information about projects and their environmental benefits.”
Chinese scientists congratulate NASA on Artemis I launch
Artemis I: Chinese space scientists hail ‘thrilling’ NASA moon rocket feat 10 years in the making / SCMP (paywall)
“Scientists in China congratulated US space engineers on the successful launch of Artemis I, the first in a series of Nasa missions aiming to send astronauts back to the moon and eventually build a base there.”
China’s climate-fighting sponge cities
As climate warms, a China planner advocates “sponge cities” / AP
“To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called ‘sponge cities.’”