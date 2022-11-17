Highlighted Links for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Notable China news from around the world

The editors

Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China.

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

  • BYD sells 3 million electric vehicles
    BYD hits production landmark of 3 million EVs, plans new brand / TechNode
    “BYD said on Wednesday it had reached the notable milestone of 3 million electric vehicles produced, a number comparable to Tesla’s 3.2 million cars as of October. BYD is the first Chinese automaker to cross the 3 million mark.”
  • Taiwan turns to tax breaks to maintain chip dominance
    Taiwan approves tax breaks in fight for more chip investment / Bloomberg (paywall)
    “Taiwan expanded tax breaks for companies that invest in technology research and production in an attempt to strengthen the island’s semiconductor industry and help maintain its leading position in the global chip supply chain.”
  • It hasn’t been so simple for TuSimple
    TuSimple co-founder takes control of self-driving trucking company / WSJ (paywall)
    “TuSimple co-founder Mo Chen has taken control of the self-driving trucking company as federal authorities continue to investigate TuSimple’s relationship with Mr. Chen’s other startup, a Chinese hydrogen-trucking company.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:

  • Convenient COVID testing, if you have money
    Zhengzhou COVID testing point launches nucleic acid VIP service / What’s on Weibo (paywall)
    “The launch of this local ‘VIP service’ comes at a time when some cities and regions in China are ending free COVID-19 tests, although frequent Covid testing and mandatory negative PCR test results are central to China’s anti-epidemic strategy.”

POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • When testing positive for COVID gets you in
    China’s hottest art show is in the middle of nowhere. Literally. / Sixth Tone
    “After being quarantined in a ‘fangcang’ hospital, artist Meng Lichao and two friends decided to put on a show. Don’t bother trying to get a ticket though — you have to know someone with COVID.”

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Nadya Yeh Read more

Suggested for you

editor's note from jeremy goldkorn, editor in chief of supchina

Editor’s Note for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Jeremy Goldkorn
Foreign Affairs

Xi and Widodo meet after G20 and agree to strengthen the China-Indonesia ‘strategic partnership’

Jeremy Goldkorn

NEXTChina 2022

The China Project Events

Xi and Li condemn Putin’s nuclear threats

Joe Webster

The worst moments in China men’s soccer

Jonathan White

Posing like American farmers is the latest trend among Chinese influencers

Zhao Yuanyuan